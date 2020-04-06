Idaho Attorney General says stay-at-home order is legal
BOISE — Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order to limit the spread of the coronavirus is legal and clearly defined by law, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said.
Wasden said the Republican governor’s power to assert such an order is found within Idaho code.
Little issued the 21-day order March 25.
Some lawmakers and a northern Idaho sheriff had questioned Little’s authority to do that, contending it violated the U.S. Constitution.
“The law in this area is clearly defined,” Wasden, also a Republican, told the Idaho Statesman in a story on Friday. “I have no problems with providing a legal defense of the governor’s order and stand ready to do so should the need arise.”
Idaho has 1,078 confirmed cases and 10 deaths because of the virus, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally on Sunday morning.
Boeing to continue production shutdown because of coronavirus
SEATTLE — Boeing said Sunday it will continue its shutdown of production indefinitely at its Seattle area facilities because of the spread of the coronavirus.
The company in an email to Washington employees said it is extending the planned two-week shutdown rather than reopening Wednesday. The decision affects about 30,000 of Boeing’s 70,000 employees in the state.
The company said the decision is based on the health and safety of its employees, assessment of the coronavirus spread, supply chain concerns and recommendations from government health officials.
A spokesman told the Seattle Times that employees are receiving their regular salaries during the two-week shutdown, but will have to transition to vacation or sick leave after that.
The company said that at the end of the day Friday, it had 133 confirmed cases among employees worldwide, up from 118 a day earlier. Of those, 95 employees are in Washington.
Washington returning 400 ventilators for use in New York
OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday that the state will return more than 400 ventilators of the 500 it has received from the federal government so they can go to New York and other states hit harder by the coronavirus.
The Democratic governor said Sunday that his statewide stay-at-home order and weeks of social distancing have led to slower rates of infections and deaths in Washington.
Washington has 7,666 confirmed cases of the virus and 322 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally on Sunday afternoon. New York has more than 122,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,000 deaths.
Washington received 500 ventilators last month from the Strategic National Stockpile.
Retired Vice Adm. Raquel Bono, director of the state’s COVID-19 Health System Response Management, said mitigation efforts put in place by Inslee resulted in fewer infections in communities.
“Our current status allows us to help others who have a more immediate need,” Bono said.
Officials said the ventilators are not powerful enough to treat coronavirus patients, but they can be used for other patients to free up stronger ventilators.
Officials said residents need to continue to stay home, wash hands and maintain social distancing to make sure Washington’s success in fighting the virus continues.
Arlene Schnitzer, philanthropist and arts lover, dies at 91
PORTLAND, Ore. — Arlene Schnitzer, a philanthropist who gave away more than $150 million to thousands of civic projects in Portland and helped bring arts in the city to another level, has died. She was 91.
Her son, Jordan Schnitzer, said she died on Saturday after having some intestinal issues.
“In the end, at 91, I think she just decided she’d had a pretty amazing life,” Jordan Schnitzer told the Oregonian/OregonLive.
Portland’s Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall is named after her. She and her husband, Harold Schnitzer, who died in 2011 at age 87, helped establish the Center for Northwest Art, and a curatorial and awards program.
“Both my parents were proud Portlanders,” Jordan Schnitzer said. “They were born and educated here. It was their village, they used to say. They felt if they didn’t help build the institutions in this town, who would?”
Bruce Guenther, former chief curator of the Portland Art Museum, said the Schnitzers transformed philanthropy by making large donations, and that other wealthy patrons begin doing so also.
Harold and Arlene Schnitzer donated to a variety of causes. Recipients included New Avenues for Youth, community gathering places such as the Oregon Zoo, schools such as the University of Oregon and Lewis and Clark College, Jewish cultural agencies such as the Mittleman Jewish Community Center, and arts institutions from the Oregon Symphony and Oregon Ballet Theatre to the Portland Opera and Portland Art Museum.