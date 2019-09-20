Idaho man gets 30 years in prison for brutally beating 1-year-old child
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has received the maximum sentence after he acknowledged abusing a 1-year-old boy.
The Post Register reported Wednesday that District Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced James Dunkle Jr. to as much as 30 years imprisonment.
Authorities said Dunkle called 911 to report his girlfriend’s son was struggling to breathe after falling off the bed.
Officials said the boy’s injuries included a collapsed lung, broken bones, bleeding in his brain and multiple bruises.
Officials said doctors told the family long-term damage was unknown, but that they did not expect the boy to fully recover.
A defense attorney said Dunkle caused serious harm to the victim and his family, but that he had a limited criminal history and felt regret for his actions.
Idaho officials say cat has rabies; probably exposed to rabid bat
BOISE — Idaho health officials say a cat has tested positive for rabies for the first time in 27 years.
The Department of Health and Welfare said the cat in Owyhee County was behaving aggressively and bit its owner. It tested positive for a strain of rabies normally associated with bats.
The department’s state public health veterinarian Dr. Leslie Tengelsen said in a prepared statement that untreated rabies is fatal virtually 100 percent of the time. She said the cat was likely exposed to a rabid bat, and that’s how it became infected.
Tengelsen said pet owners should vaccinate their dogs, cats, ferrets and horses against the disease.
Virtual meeting on future of wolves in Washington draws big response
SPOKANE — Dozens of people listened to a virtual meeting involving the future of wolf management in Washington.
The Spokesman-Review said the 90-minute meeting Tuesday was the first of three to discuss how wolves will be managed after their numbers grow to the point they are considered recovered.
Three online meetings were scheduled after three in-person meetings were canceled because of threats of violence. The return of wolves to the state earlier this century has produced strong opposition from some ranchers.
Officials for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said the most common question at the meeting involved the future possibility of a hunting season for wolves. The agency is seeking public input as it starts planning for a time when wolves are no longer listed as endangered.
Washington man convicted of murder following second trial
EVERETT, Wash. — A Washington jury has convicted a man of murder after his second trial in the case.
The Everett Herald reported 27-year-old Encarnacion Salas acknowledged stabbing 40-year-old Jesse Cardenas Lopez, but said he was acting in self-defense in 2014.
Court documents said Salas described his relationship with Cardenas Lopez as “kind of homosexual” but said he was upset about his friend’s sexual advances.
The jury convicted Salas on Wednesday of second-degree murder.
A previous jury convicted him of the same crime in 2015, but the decision was overturned because of prosecutorial misconduct and ineffective counsel.
Montana judge rejects defendant’s plea deal in beheading case
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana judge has rejected one defendant’s plea deal after prosecutors say he and his co-defendant beheaded a man they met at a casino.
The Billings Gazette reported Wednesday that 35-year-old Jeffery Haverty reached an agreement in June that included a 50-year prison sentence and required him to testify against co-defendant 33-year-old Donald Cherry.
Officials said the ruling allows Haverty to withdraw his admission and plead not guilty to deliberate homicide.
Prosecutors said Haverty and Cherry met 41-year-old Myron Knight at a Montana casino in 2017 before taking turns cutting off his head.
Prosecutors said Cherry faces charges of deliberate homicide, evidence and witness tampering and intimidation.
A January trial is scheduled for Cherry, and an April trial is scheduled for Haverty.
Deputy hurt in shootout last month in Oregon leaves hospital
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Washington County sheriff’s deputy is out of the hospital a month after he and another officer were hurt in a shootout with a man near Hagg Lake.
Local news media reported Cpl. Jeremy Braun was released from the hospital last week, but faces months of doctor visits, procedures and treatments, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities said Braun and another deputy, Chris Iverson, were shot Aug. 8 by Dante Halling, and they returned fire.
Halling was also shot, and remained in the hospital for weeks before he was booked into jail on 15 charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.