Army withdraws appeal over $12.3 million payout for burned child
SEATTLE — Court documents show the Army has withdrawn plans to appeal a $12.3 million verdict awarded to the family of a child who was seriously burned in an operating-room fire at Madigan Army Medical Center.
The Seattle Times reported the move clears the way to release money the child needs for additional surgeries and rehabilitation.
The decision came more than two months after the Army, after admitting responsibility for the fire in court documents, announced it would take the verdict to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The damages came in nearly four times the amount government attorneys had recommended the child and his parents be paid.
The damages were determined by U.S. District Judge Ronald Leighton in Tacoma following an extensive hearing about the challenges the child must overcome after the 2015 incident. The child’s attorneys argued the delay caused by an appeal would delay additional surgeries and treatments the now 5-year-old boy requires.
Seattle man who headed drug gang sentenced to prison
SEATTLE — Federal prosecutors say a Seattle man who helped lead a violent, drug-trafficking street gang has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison.
Michael Scott Morgan was arrested in 2018 as part of a law-enforcement bust of the East Union Hustlers, a subset of the Black Gangster Disciples, and he pleaded guilty to gun and drug conspiracy charges in June. Authorities said the group sold large amounts of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and other drugs, and laundered much of the money through casinos. The 43-year-old Morgan deposited $750,000 at area casinos between January 2017 and January 2018.
Records show he also had six guns in his home when he was arrested, including a loaded AK-47-style pistol and PS-90 personal defense weapon that fires armor-piercing bullets.
Seattle U.S. Attorney Brian Moran said the arsenal showed “he needs to be off the streets for a significant period of time.”
Third person convicted for role in Helena couple’s deaths
HELENA, Mont. — A third person has been convicted in the March 2018 deaths of a Helena couple.
Journey Ryder Wienke was found guilty Friday of two counts of deliberate homicide for the beating and stabbing deaths of David and Charla Taylor in their home north of Helena.
The couple’s son, Kaleb Taylor, pleaded guilty to killing his parents and is serving a life sentence.
A second person, Kyle Hamm, was found legally accountable for the homicides, which occurred during a robbery. He faces sentencing in December.
Kaleb Taylor testified that neither Hamm nor Wienke were involved in killing his parents. All three were caught on surveillance video at a car wash cleaning a vehicle and washing other evidence.
Reservation residents told to boil water for fifth time
WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — Warm Springs Indian Reservation residents have again been told they must boil water before using it because of loss of pressure in the agency water system.
The Bulletin reported it’s the fifth time this year they have endured a cut in safe drinking water.
A loss of water pressure happened in two places during repair work on the water system, according to a boil water notice obtained by The Bulletin. The loss of pressure increases the chance that harmful microbes can enter the water.