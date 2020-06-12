Seattle considers replacing cracked bridge with tunnel
SEATTLE — City leaders have discussed replacing the West Seattle Bridge with a tunnel or more traditional bridge options after engineers discovered growing infrastructure cracks in March.
The Seattle Department of Transportation announced it may also put $2 million in federal money toward initial planning for the project instead of funding downtown programs, such as improved transit apps and commute-reduction incentives, The Seattle Times reported.
The moves came after the city announced last week that it is soliciting engineering companies to compete for as much as $150 million for a construction contract to design and supervise a bridge replacement project, if one is needed.
The city has yet to determine whether to replace or repair the cracked bridge.
The 36-year-old bridge was closed in March after photos from the department revealed expanding cracks that lengthened 5 feet since August, including 2 feet of growth from March 6 to March 23.
Seattle historian Bob Ortblad introduced the tunnel idea after previously suggesting tunnels to carry traffic under the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver, and between Bainbridge Island and Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood, officials said.
Montana officials identify homicide victim and suspect shot by deputies
KALISPELL, Mont. — Officials in northwestern Montana have released the names of a homicide victim and the suspected killer who was shot and killed by officers after a pursuit that crossed from Flathead County into Lake County.
Flathead County deputies found Maxine L. Heil, 62, dead of a gunshot wound in a residence west of Kalispell at about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, the coroner’s office said.
Officers were searching for the suspect, Richard L. Mason, 59, when a deputy spotted his vehicle at about 2 p.m. and tried to perform a traffic stop, Flathead County officials said.
Mason led officers on a pursuit that ended when his vehicle struck spike strips south of Woods Bay in Lake County. Officers said Mason fired at Deputy Matthew Vander Ark, who returned fire along with Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Jerry Ren. Mason died at the scene.
Mason was a tenant of Heil’s, but a motive for the shooting is still not known, Sheriff Brian Heino told the Daily Inter Lake.
The Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting while the Flathead County sheriff’s office is investigating Heil’s death.
Teen dies in rafting accident southwest of Yakima
RICHLAND — An eighth grade student has drowned in a rafting accident on a river southwest of Yakima near Glenwood, Wash., authorities said.
Jezell Barrera, 14, was part of a family group that took two rafts on the Klickitat River on Saturday when the raft she was on hit an underwater log and flipped, the Tri-City Herald reported.
Barrera was wearing a life jacket but became trapped underwater, Klickitat County coroner David Quesnel said.
The Goldendale Sentinel reported that people on the second raft pulled her from the water.
Barrera was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities. She is survived by her parents Francisco Barrera and Mergen Bucio.
Barrera was a member of the jazz band and a cheerleader at McLoughlin Middle School.
“She was an amazing cheer sister and made sure everyone on the team didn’t feel left out and made sure that everyone tried her best,” the Pasco Youth Football Cheer program said in a Facebook post.
Oregon school resource officer placed on leave
SALEM, Ore. — A Woodburn school resource officer has been placed on administrative leave following community concerns about alleged social media activity suggesting “violence.”
The Woodburn Police Department received information from a community member this week prompting an investigation, the Statesman Journal reported. Officials said the officer was reassigned from the school program and placed on leave because of the “urgency of the allegations.”
The officer has not been identified, and details of the social media activity have not been released.
Large rock slide closes North Cascades Highway near Rockport
A large rock slide closed Highway 20, the state’s longest thoroughfare, in both directions Wednesday evening at milepost 98, near Shular Road in Rockport, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Drivers between Rockport and Marblemount are being detoured onto Highway 530, Rockport Cascade Road and Cascade River Road, WSDOT tweeted.
As of 7:10 a.m. Thursday, WSDOT had no estimate for when Highway 20, also known as the North Cascades Highway, would reopen.
Crews on the scene Wednesday night estimated the rock slide was 15 to 20 feet deep.