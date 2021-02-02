Police make arrests after homeless activists try to occupy Olympia hotel
OLYMPIA — Police said they arrested 10 people in Olympia after a group that advocates for the homeless tried to occupy a hotel, prompting guests and staffers to shelter in place for several hours.
Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower said employees of the Red Lion Inn & Suites, began calling for help at 11 a.m. Sunday after several people, one of whom was wielding a hatchet while others brandished batons and knives, entered the facility.
KOMO reported one hotel worker who tried to stop the occupation was hurt although the nature of the victim’s injuries was not immediately disclosed.
City officials said in statement that the incident was carried out by 45 members of a group called Oly Housing Now, and as many as eight were detained while three were said to be facing felony charges in connection with the incident.
“Olympia has led on responding to homelessness, on coordinating shelter and other basic needs,” Mayor Cheryl Selby said. “The tactics used today by Oly Housing Now are unproductive and won’t make the mission more attainable.”
Lower said several law enforcement officers, including the SWAT team, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Department and the Washington State Patrol, responded to the facility.
Authorities said before the occupation, Oly Housing Now had paid for 17 rooms to provide rooms for homeless people.
Opponents appeal expansion of gravel mine near Anacortes
ANACORTES, Wash. — A gravel mine expansion near Lake Erie south of Anacortes has been appealed to the Skagit County Board of Commissioners.
Representatives of the nonprofit Evergreen Islands will argue next Tuesday that Skagit County Hearing Examiner Wick Dufford was wrong to approve a permit for the expansion. Skagit County Planning and Development staff will defend their work that led to Dufford’s decision.
Evergreen Islands argues that the county’s review of the permit application was insufficient because it did not take into account groundwater impacts and related landslide risks, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.
Dozens of residents in the area have expressed concern in regard to the mine’s potential to influence groundwater, landslides and traffic.
The permit allows Lake Erie Gravel Pit to expand its operations from 17.7 acres to 53.5 acres, according to project documents. The permit allows the pit to produce 60,000 tons of material a year over a 60-year period. The material would be hauled from the site in as many as 13 trucks per day.
Dufford approved the expansion Nov. 30, stating that as an existing use and under county land-use rules, the proposal could not be denied despite the outcry from neighbors.
Evergreen Islands, represented by attorney Kyle Loring, has appealed the permit’s approval on the basis that public health and safety were not adequately considered.
“Remarkably, even though the mine would completely strip 35 acres of water-absorbing material like trees and shrubs, the applicant never evaluated whether groundwater flows west toward documented unstable slopes that have suffered recent landslides,” the appeal states.
One 16-year-old girl arrested after a second 16-year-old is stabbed to death
BREMERTON, Wash. — Bremerton Police arrested a 16-year-old girl after another 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death Saturday.
Police say friends drove the girl to St. Michael’s Medical Center in Bremerton just before 1:30 p.m. She was taken into the ER for stabilization and then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center where she died from her injuries, KOMO-TV reported.
Police contacted a 16-year-old suspect and placed her under arrest. She was booked into the Kitsap Juvenile Detention Center. Police say they are interviewing several witnesses.
Heavy rains closing some Whatcom County roads on flood anniversary
Ditches and culverts are filling from two days of persistent rain, prompting closure of some roads across Whatcom County on the one-year anniversary of the floods that inundated Sumas, Everson and Nooksack.
“We are closing Slater Road at the Nooksack River due to water over the roadway,” Whatcom County Public Works Department tweeted Monday afternoon.
“The road will be closed no later than 4 p.m. using gates across the roadway. It’s not a barricade you can drive around,” Public Works tweeted.
Cleanup from recent windstorms forces daytime Whatcom County road closure
Daytime closure of Lake Whatcom Boulevard is planned this week for mowing and to clear debris from recent windstorms, according to a notice from the Whatcom County Public Works Department.
Lake Whatcom Boulevard between Lake Louise Road and Cain Lake Road/South Bay Drive will close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Thursday.
Detours will be in place for the closure, which affects those heading south from Geneva and Sudden Valley and those heading north from Alger and the Cain Lake Road area, Public Works said in a statement.