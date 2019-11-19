FBI expands data center in Pocatello
POCATELLO — The FBI and U.S. Department of Justice held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new data center in eastern Idaho.
Officials said the expansion celebrated Monday adds 140,000 square feet to the FBI’s facility in Pocatello.
Officials said the expansion is part of the FBI’s technology transformation initiative and will consolidate nearly 100 data centers throughout the Justice Department.
The expansion is expected to bolster cybersecurity for the Justice Department, enhance collaboration and the use of advanced analytics.
Construction on the $100 million data center expansion began in late 2017.
The FBI has had a facility in Pocatello for more than three decades.
The center provides telecommunications and database support for agency field services throughout the country.
Montana jail inmate dies after fight with another inmate
HAVRE, Mont. — An inmate at the Hill County jail in Havre has died after a fight with another inmate.
Sheriff and Coroner Jamie Ross said 54-year-old Gordon Wayne Cochran of Chinook was taken to the hospital in Havre shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday and died at the hospital.
The state Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.
Officials did not release any more information about the confrontation or say who else was involved.
Petroleum County Coroner Dick Brown will serve as coroner in the case.
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake reported near Coulee City
COULEE CITY, Wash. — A magnitude 3.5 earthquake has struck the region near Coulee City and Grand Coulee Dam in eastern Washington.
The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reported the earthquake about 8:48 on Monday morning.
KREM-TV reported the earthquake was reported about a mile underground.
There have been no reports of damage, and the epicenter was about 15 miles north-northeast of Coulee City.
Congress members ask feds to monitor Cowlitz River
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Members of the Washington congressional delegation have asked the federal government to monitor the Cowlitz River to protect communities from flooding.
The Longview Daily News reported Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Democratic U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray sent a letter to federal officials Nov. 8.
The letter to the U.S. Office of Management and Budget and the Army Corps of Engineers urges officials to prioritize 2020 funding to monitor volcanic silt buildup in the river.
The sediment dates to the May 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens.
The letter said the representatives are concerned area communities are fulfilling financial obligations promised by the Corps and authorized by Congress.
Officials said federal law mandates the Corps maintain flood protection along the lower Cowlitz River.
Man killed in Seattle after being struck by rail car
SEATTLE — Authorities say a man was killed when was struck by a rail car in Seattle’s Industrial District.
KOMO reported police and medics responded to the scene around 9:10 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train.
The victim was found with severe injuries. Medics and workers at the scene attempted life-saving efforts, but the man died of his injuries.
An investigation is continuing.
Montana seeks to keep out feral pigs from Canada
BILLINGS, Mont. — State and federal officials in Montana are marshaling their resources to keep encroaching feral pigs from Canada at bay.
The Billings Gazette reported aerial photographs from last year show a population boom in Canada has brought the feral swine to within 5 miles of the U.S. border.
That’s prompted Montana to organize a campaign it’s calling “Squeal on Pigs” to prevent an invasion of feral swine that would destroy crops and even golf course and landscaping. It encourages people to report feral hog sightings to Montana Department of Livestock.
The program was described at a conference hosted by the Montana Invasive Species Council on Friday.
The most recent U.S. Department of Agriculture estimate put swine damages at $1.5 billion each year, and officials say it’s likely much more.