Washington to pay $8.5 million to two children in foster care sex abuse case
EVERETT, Wash. — Washington will pay two children $8.5 million after they claimed the state Department of Social and Health Services failed to protect them from sexual abuse by their foster parent.
News outlets reported Friday that the children sued the agency in Snohomish County Superior Court in 2016.
The children claimed the agency didn’t fully investigate reports that foster parent John Phillips exposed himself to a foster child before they were placed in the home in 2013.
Phillips pleaded guilty in 2015 to multiple counts of child rape and one count of child molestation in a criminal case involving the plaintiffs, and a state investigation has since found he likely also abused the girl referenced in a 2012 report when she was 3.
Phillips is incarcerated at Monroe Correctional Complex with a projected earliest release date of 2036.
Carcass of giant blue whale will be brought to ocean’s surface for study
NEWPORT, Ore. — The carcass of a giant blue whale that’s been submerged off the Oregon coast for more than three years is being hauled to the surface so it can be reassembled, studied and put on public display.
Oregon State University said Friday that the dead whale washed ashore near Gold Beach, Ore., in 2015.
It’s extremely rare for a blue whale to wash ashore intact, as the creatures can be the length of two school buses.
Scientists removed 58 tons of its flesh and then placed the bones in the water off Newport, Ore., so scavengers could pick them clean.
The university said the 365 bones were brought back to land Thursday, including 18-foot-long mandibles and a skull weighing 6,500 pounds.
The skeleton’s reassembly will take a year.
Man convicted in machete attack found legally insane
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who attacked another man with a machete while the victim’s wife and two young children looked on has been found guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity.
A Multnomah County judge ruled Thursday that 40-year-old Dameon Hoover-Rhodes will be under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Psychiatric Review Board for as much as 20 years.
Hoover-Rhodes assaulted a man outside a union hall in Portland as the victim left the building to meet his family for dinner.
Hoover-Rhodes chased him into the street and struck him multiple times with a machete in the head and arm.
The victim’s wife was able to intervene and get her husband into the car and drive to an emergency room.
Prosecutors said the victim and his family accept the case’s resolution.
Man found guilty of murder for shooting intruder found in shower
BELFAIR, Wash. — A Belfair man charged with shooting an intruder found showering in a building on his property has been found guilty of second-degree murder by a Mason County Superior Court jury.
The Kitsap Sun reported the jury found 62-year-old Bruce Fanning guilty Thursday in the death of 31-year-old Nathaniel Rosa of Bothell.
Fanning’s lawyer said Fanning’s mental state, including a below-average IQ and an anxiety disorder, prevented Fanning from being able to form an intent to kill Rosa.
Woodrow also said Fanning acted in self-defense, claiming when Fanning confronted Rosa, Rosa said, “I’ll kill you.”
Fanning called 911 on April 1, 2017, to report the shooting. Prosecutors said Rosa had been drinking alcohol and walking in the cold and may have believed he was returning to a nearby friend’s house.
Prosecutors said after the initial confrontation Fanning left, then returned with a gun and shot Rosa three times.
Church group program, restaurants close amid allegations
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana labor officials are investigating claims filed by former Mudman workers that the religious group that owned the now-closed restaurant chain broke federal labor laws.
Montana Public Radio reported Whitefish-based Potter’s Field Ministries required them to volunteer for work they were otherwise paid for and to work more than 60 hours a week.
Potter’s Field closed its missionary program and restaurants earlier this year amid allegations that leaders exploited, abused and harassed missionary trainees.
The restaurant workers were mostly trainees and returning missionaries.
Ministry consultant Sharon DiMuro said the workers were wage-exempt interns and had agreed to work 40 hours, plus volunteer 20 additional hours per week.
MTPR reported it’s illegal for an employer to ask employees to volunteer time doing duties they’re normally paid to do.
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry is investigating nine claims.