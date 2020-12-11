Woman sentenced to 6 years in prison for toddler death
ALBANY, Ore. — A Lebanon woman was sentenced to more than six years in prison on Thursday for killing a toddler in her care.
Amber Marie Scott, 22, was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter at the conclusion of her jury trial at the Linn County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, the Albany Democrat-Herald reported.
Asher Benjamin Carter had just turned 1 days before his death in 2019.
During the sentencing hearing in Linn County Circuit Court, Carter’s relatives spoke about how the death devastated their family and the aftermath was a “nightmare.”
On Feb. 19, 2019, Scott, who wanted to go back to bed, tried to get the crying boy back to sleep by pressing his face into her chest for five minutes, smothering him, according to prosecutor Ryan Lucke.
Carter was hospitalized in cardiac arrest that day, and was taken off life support at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland on Feb. 24.
Scott was initially charged with first-degree manslaughter, but found guilty of the lesser crime.
Scott declined comment in court. Defense attorney Kent Hickam said his client thought that anything she said could be misconstrued so it was best to remain silent. Hickam said he would appeal the case.
Billings nurse critically ill with COVID-19 is improving
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana nurse who had been critically ill with COVID-19 is improving, officials at Billings Clinic said.
Registered nurse Ellen Edlund was sitting up Wednesday and talking with her caregivers, who are also her coworkers, the Billings Gazette reported.
Just two days earlier, she had been on a ventilator and an ECMO, a device that oxygenates a patient’s blood.
Edlund, who has worked at Billings Clinic for more than 15 years, was hospitalized in late November and moved to the intensive care unit a short time later.
Marine toxin closes most of coast to Dungeness crab fishing
SEATTLE — A large portion of Washington’s coast is closed to Dungeness crab fishing because of elevated marine toxin levels, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced on Wednesday.
The agency says all recreational Dungeness crab fisheries from the Queets River to the Columbia River are closed, KOMO-TV reported. This includes Grays Harbor and the Westport Boat Basin.
Commercial Dungeness crab fisheries along the coast, in Grays Harbor, Willapa Bay, and the Columbia River are also closed until further notice.
WDFW announced the closures after testing showed high domoic acid levels in Dungeness crab. Domoic acid, a natural toxic produced by algae, can be harmful and even fatal if consumed in large quantities. Cooking or freezing shellfish does not destroy the domoic acid.
The area north of Queets River as well as recreational crab fishing in the Columbia River and in Willapa Bay remains open. The closures will continue until domoic acid levels return to safe levels for consumption.
Authorities identify man killed after truck struck tree in Tacoma
TACOMA — A man who died Monday after the truck he was riding in struck a tree in Tacoma has been identified.
Gilbert Silva Garcia, 51, of Steilacoom, died of multiple blunt force impact injuries, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.
He was the passenger in a pickup truck that clipped another truck Monday night near Pacific Avenue South and South 61st Street.
Police say the driver hit the back rear bumper of another vehicle traveling east on Pacific Avenue, lost control, careened across all the lanes and struck a tree.
Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, a 56-year-old man, was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault.
Calls about $1,500 service to request resentencing prompts alert from prosecutor
TACOMA — The Pierce County Prosecutor warned Thursday that a company has been calling families of people who are incarcerated and offering $1,500 services to request a resentencing hearing under a new state law.
“We want families to know there’s no need to spend big bucks if they want their loved one considered for resentencing,” Prosecutor Mary Robnett said in a statement. “An incarcerated individual or their family member can simply send an email or letter to my office and ask to be considered. We’ll reply and tell you how to submit a packet for us to review. There’s no need for ‘certified’ court documents, and certainly no need to spend $1,500 on them.”
Her office contacted the state Department of Corrections and the Attorney General about the calls.
The new law, Senate Bill 6164, says in part that a prosecutor can ask the court to resentence someone if the original sentence “no longer advances the interests of justice.”
The Prosecutor’s Office said it was contacted by someone who recently got a call from a Yakima-based company that wrongly implied the person needed certified court documents for their loved one to be considered for resentencing and that the company could get review from the Prosecutor’s Office within two weeks.