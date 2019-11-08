Prison nurse accused of starving inmate faces discipline
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Board of Nursing has proposed suspending the license of a nurse practitioner accused of basically starving an inmate who collapsed and later won a $1.5 million settlement from the state.
The agency plans to impose a 90-day suspension for Linda Gruenwald for her treatment of Steven Fox, a 54-year-old former inmate at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla.
Corrections officials said Gruenwald, of Hermiston, was hired by the Oregon Department of Corrections in 2001 and continues to work at Two Rivers. Her annual salary is $120,264. Nursing board spokesperson Barbara Holtry said Gruenwald has requested a hearing, which is scheduled next April.
Gruenwald declined to comment through a corrections department spokesperson.
Last year, the state settled a 2016 lawsuit filed by Fox. He alleged he had been essentially starved with an improper liquid diet and fell down, resulting in a spinal injury.
Washington man sentenced to 32 years for fatally stabbing woman
EVERETT, Wash. — A judge has sentenced a Washington man to 32 years in prison after he fatally stabbed a woman, ending a case spanning six years.
Anthony Garver, 31, faces the maximum sentence under state standards, the Everett Herald reported. Authorities said Garver was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder last month in the death of 20-year-old Phillipa Evans-Lopez.
Prosecutors said Garver tied the woman to a bed in her home in June 2013 and stabbed her multiple times. Garver was arrested weeks later in Snohomish County.
Authorities said his trial was delayed by questions about his mental health and then by his escape from a state hospital.
Garver declined to speak at the hearing and only his attorney spoke on his behalf.
Montana, Jehovah’s Witness settle discrimination complaint
BILLINGS, Mont. — The state of Montana has agreed to pay some inmate’s attorney fees and have a prison warden undergo religion rights training to settle a discrimination complaint.
The state Department of Corrections settled with Montana Women’s Prison inmate May Simmons in October, the Billings Gazette reported Wednesday. Simmons said the prison failed to grant her full access to worship services as a Jehovah’s Witness. The state Human Rights Bureau said it found the department likely violated the law by denying Simmons use of the prison chapel while allowing its use for other religions.
An agreement copy released this week says the state agreed to pay $4,400 in fees to attorney Eric Holm and $1,000 to Simmons.
It also requires the prison to provide training and an internal analysis by February.
Ex-Montana teacher sentenced to prison for sex with student
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A judge has sentenced a former Montana teacher to two years in prison after she admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student in 2015. Former East Glacier Park School teacher Sierra Shawnee Taylor was sentenced in U.S. District court Wednesday after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a minor in July. The 36-year-old woman also received five years of supervised release.
The former student told U.S. District Judge Brian Morris the abuse led to him developing a lasting mistrust of women and being regarded as a “bad child” by others. Authorities said a second student would have testified against Taylor had she gone to trial.
Taylor said in a prepared apology that she broke the trust that victims and families had placed in her.
Police: One dead, three wounded in shooting in neighborhood dispute
EUGENE, Ore. — Police say an apparent neighborhood dispute in north Eugene left three people wounded and the alleged gunman dead after turning the gun on himself.
The victims were taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield, local news media reported. Their conditions were not known and Police Chief Chris Skinner said he did not know if the victims, who all suffered gunshot wounds, were expected to survive.
Police were called at 1:13 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired. When police arrived, Skinner said they found a situation “that feels like a neighborhood dispute that went really, really bad.”
The alleged shooter, estimated to be in his 70s, was found dead. Skinner said at least two handguns, owned by the man, were found at the scene.
Tom Douglas restaurant workers to get $2.4 million settlement
SEATTLE — The restaurant empire of Seattle chef Tom Douglas will pay $2.4 million to more than 1,000 current and former employees after settling a class-action lawsuit.
The suit against the operator of Dahlia Lounge, Palace Kitchen, Brave Horse Tavern and more than a dozen other local eateries accused the restaurants of not disclosing how much of a 20 percent service fee billed to customers went to the service workers and of not providing substantial rest and meal breaks, the Seattle Times reported.