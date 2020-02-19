Montana Fish, Wildlife, Parks change invasive mussels rules
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana reservoir that had a suspicious result in testing for invasive mussels in 2016 has been cleared and the state has lifted a requirement for mandatory decontamination stations at the reservoir east of Helena.
Mussels were detected east of the Continental Divide in Tiber Reservoir and in Canyon Ferry east of Helena, the Missoulian reported Monday.
Canyon Ferry was removed Friday from a list of bodies of water confirmed or suspected for aquatic invasive mussels after it recorded a suspicious result in 2016, the state Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said.
Aquatic mussels have no natural predators and can clog water pipes and displace native species.
The change means boaters will no longer have to complete a mandatory inspection when leaving Canyon Ferry.
Those rules are expected to remain in place at the Tiber Reservoir. The reservoir has had no positive tests in three years but restrictions, including a certified boater program and decontamination stations, will remain in place for at least two more years, department officials said.
Last year, Montana conducted about 99,000 watercraft inspections and intercepted 16 boats with invasive mussels coming into the state, officials said.
Missing snowboarder found dead at Oregon resort
PORTLAND, Ore. — A snowboarder has been found dead at an Oregon ski resort a day after another snowboarder suffered a fatal fall in the same area, authorities said Tuesday.
Tim Bauters had been in Oregon on an extended work trip, but did not return home to California as planned, local news media reported. His family reported him missing to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office on Monday after not hearing from him since Friday when he was at Mount Hood Meadows ski resort.
Authorities said Bauters was believed to be snowboarding alone but was in good shape and had visited Meadows multiple times before. Meadows security verified that his rental car was still there at the mountain, and the record of his lift scans narrowed down his last known location and time.
Around 6:15 p.m. Monday, the ski resort told authorities searchers had found Bauters’ body in Heather Canyon. No other information was immediately available.
The body was recovered in the same area where a snowboarder suffered a fatal fall Sunday. Ryan Zeitner, 45, of Portland, was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.
16-year-old Oregon student dies from flu complications
COOS BAY, Ore. — A 16-year-old student at a Coos Bay high school has died because of complications of Influenza B, officials said.
Coos Bay Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Trendell said in a statement that the student at Marshfield High School had died early Monday morning, the World reported.
Marshfield High School Principal Travis Howard said he’s been been in contact with an infectious disease specialist who assured him that the school was not in danger of further infection or contamination.
“We drafted talking points to share with staff today to talk with their first period students, letting them know the facts and that they aren’t in danger,” Howard said.
The student was a football and baseball player and was also in band, Howard said. A room has been set up at the school for students who might need counseling.
Man wanted for 20 years arrested on attempted murder charge
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who’s been wanted in Multnomah County for almost 20 years was arrested and arraigned in court Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Pablo Salazar-Cruz is facing charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, local news media reported. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, a grand jury indicted Salazar-Cruz on the charges Sept. 13, 2000.
Since then, there’s been a warrant out for Salazar-Cruz’s arrest. No further details about the alleged crimes were released.
On Sunday, law enforcement located and arrested Salazar-Cruz in Gresham. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.
Bozeman man joins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate seat
HELENA, Mont. — Bozeman fly fishing guide Josh Seckinger on Tuesday announced he is joining the crowded field seeking the Democratic nomination in Montana’s U.S. Senate race.
Seckinger said he’s running to provide a voice for working-class Montanans. He supports paid family leave, legalizing and taxing marijuana and creating a universal firearms registry. He also supports working toward universal health care, Lee Newspapers of Montana reported.
Seckinger is the fifth Democrat to declare their candidacy. The others are Cora Neumann of Bozeman, who has worked in the public lands and public health fields; Liberian refugee and Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins; John Mues of Loma, a Navy veteran and engineer who works in the energy field; and scientists Mike Knoles of Bozeman.
The five candidates are vying to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in the general election in November.
Seckinger moved to Montana in 2009 and has worked in construction and for an environmental attorney and for the last five years as a fly fishing guide on the Madison, Smith and Yellowstone rivers.