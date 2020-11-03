Nearly 100,000 hatchery steelhead killed to stop virus spread to fish
FILER, Idaho — Nearly 100,000 juvenile steelhead at a southern Idaho hatchery have been killed to prevent a virus from spreading, Idaho Fish and Game officials say.
Officials told the Times-News in a Monday story that the 96,000 juvenile steelhead in the Magic Valley Fish Hatchery would have been released next spring into the Little Salmon River.
There are 1.5 million fish at the hatchery, and losing 96,000 is not expected to have a significant impact, officials said.
The fish had been shipped as eggs from Fish and Game’s Clearwater Fish Hatchery in northern Idaho, and might have already had the virus then.
Officer fatally shoots suspect in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — An officer fatally shot a suspect in Puyallup on Sunday night, according to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team.
KING-TV reported the shooting happened around 9 p.m. when a Buckley police officer was attempting to make contact with a man wanted in a felony assault and felony harassment incident that happened earlier in the day in the city of Carbonado.
The Buckley officer was being assisted by a Puyallup police officer and at least two Pierce County sheriff’s deputies.
The officers encountered the man in the road near the residence and shots were fired. It is currently unknown which officer fired the fatal shot, officials said.
Officers requested medical aid and provided life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene. No officers were injured.
The PCFIT, which is comprised of members from multiple law enforcement agencies in Pierce County, is investigating. The officers and deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, per department policy.
Five injured during shooting at Halloween party near Sumner
SUMNER, Wash. — Five people were shot early Saturday at a Halloween party near Sumner by an unidentified suspect, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The Seattle Times reported all of the victims — four men and one woman — were taken to area hospitals with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s department.
Several people had heard about the party on social media and showed up uninvited, deputies said. An argument allegedly occurred and an unidentified male suspect reportedly fired multiple shots toward a group of partygoers, officials said.
The sheriff’s department said the suspect fled before deputies arrived shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
The incident remains under investigation.
Texas man, dog die in plane crash near Billings, Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Texas man and his dog were killed in the crash of a single-engine Cessna near the Billings airport in southern Montana, Yellowstone County officials said.
Donald C. Nimmick, 74, died Friday evening when his airplane crashed short of the runway at Billings Logan International Airport, the coroner’s office told KULR-TV. A dog also died in the crash, airport operations supervisor Mick McCarthy told the Billings Gazette.
Flight records show Nimmick left Lakeview, Texas, on Friday morning and made stops in Torrington and Buffalo in Wyoming, before leaving for Billings. The plane crashed just after 7 p.m. Friday. Searchers located the downed plane in a forested area at 8:45 p.m.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
Bellingham man allegedly setting two fires in downtown area
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Bellingham man was reportedly caught on surveillance video intentionally setting two downtown fires Friday morning and also reaching into a bank ATM to damage it.
Bellingham Police booked Mallik Jordan Goins, 20, into Whatcom County Jail Friday, Oct. 30, on suspicion of two counts of second-degree arson and one count of second-degree malicious mischief, and jail records show he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Officers were sent at 9:30 a.m. Friday to the Heritage Bank in the 200 block of York Street after the bank reported somebody had set fire to its ATM, Lt. Claudia Murphy told the Bellingham Herald in an email. Offers reportedly found the ATM damaged with a cover to the camera broken off, wires pulled out and paper receipt rolls that had been set on fire.
A nearby electrical box also had exposed wires and was damaged, which had caused lights in the parking lot to fail the night before, Murphy reported. Total damage to the electrical box was estimated to be $300, while the ATM had $2,000 worth of damage.
Police watched the video from the ATM and found that at approximately 12:42 a.m., a man, later identified as Goins, was seen reaching inside it, according to Murphy. It was then that the video stopped.
At approximately 8:20 a.m. Friday, officers were called to Faithlife in the 1300 block of Commercial Street, Murphy reported, after a witness reported hearing a small explosion and watching a man flee from the area where the witness then saw a fire on the picnic table.
Surveillance video showed Goins lighting a small fire on the picnic table in front of Faith Life, Murphy reported, and that fire caused approximately $150 in damage.