Ex-nurse sentenced to federal prison for distributing heroin
PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal prosecutors say a Vancouver, Wash., woman who worked as a registered nurse in Portland, Ore., has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison for conspiring to sell drugs.
Rene Elene Griffin Nunn, 60, pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment charging her with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
In February 2018, Nunn was found driving from Vancouver to Portland with about 93 grams of heroin in her purse, according to federal prosecutors.
Court records show she also was talking with others by cellphone about the price and quantity of methamphetamine and heroin between September 2017 and January, 2018.
Nunn had worked as a registered nurse at Adventist Medical Center in Portland.
Her accomplice, Darlene Michelle Sturdevant, 62, also of Vancouver, was sentenced earlier this year to 14 years in prison. She was found guilty of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Body found at mountain pass identified as missing Auburn woman
SEATTLE — A body found near Snoqualmie Pass last week has been identified as that of a woman who was reported missing after her car was found on fire in downtown Tacoma.
King County Sheriff’s Office officials discovered the body on Aug. 5 and a medical examiner on Monday identified her as Diana Davis of Auburn, a Tacoma suburb, officials said. The pass is about 70 miles from Tacoma.
Davis was reported missing July 29 after her 2013 silver Chevy Impala was found engulfed in flames. She was last seen two days earlier at a community garden.
The Tacoma Police Department and King County Sheriff’s Office will now investigate the case as a homicide, local news media reported.
Police declined to provide more details about Davis’ death or potential suspects.
Davis is survived by her son, daughter and grandchildren, according to a fundraising website.
King County sheriffs investigate body found in dumpster
BURIEN, Wash. — Detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found inside a dumpster in Burien late Tuesday evening.
Local news media reported the King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the man was found inside the container near Highline Public Schools.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson said Burien Police and KCSO Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the incident.
The identity of the man or a possible suspect has not been released.
One killed in Spanaway after racing cars hit pickup truck, cause rollover crash
TACOMA — A driver was killed Wednesday after one of two cars racing in Spanaway struck a pickup truck, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The collision occurred just before 1 p.m. near State Route 7 and 174th Street South.
Two cars were “traveling recklessly” eastbound on 174th Street when one of the vehicles ran a stop sign and struck a pickup truck heading north on SR 7, trooper Ryan Burke said.
Both the car and the pickup truck rolled.
The truck’s driver died, the state patrol said.
That person has not yet been identified.
The other driver who was racing fled the scene in a Honda, but was found shortly afterward and arrested. Both drivers are expected to be booked in Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide.
Fight in downtown Puyallup leads to shooting, crowbar attack, police say
TACOMA — A fight in downtown Puyallup Tuesday night led to a shooting, a car smashing into a fast food restaurant and a man attacking someone with a crowbar, police said.
The incident started about 9:25 p.m. in a fast food restaurant parking lot at 304 Second Street NE.
A 30-year-old man confronted another man about allegedly assaulting his female friend and deliberately rammed the vehicle the suspect was in, Capt. Dave McDonald said.
That caused one of cars to slam into the restaurant building.
The man then got out and allegedly assaulted the people in the other car with a crowbar.
One of the people inside that vehicle pulled out a rifle and began shooting, police said.
One man was struck and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Another man was hospitalized with a head injury from the crowbar attack.
Officers recovered the rifle from the scene but have not arrested the man who rammed the other car.
He abandoned his car and fled on foot, but police said they know who he is.
During the incident, fast food employees locked down the restaurant and nobody inside was injured.