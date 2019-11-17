Oregon, Washington governors to meet Monday to discuss bridge project
PORTLAND, Ore. — The governors of Oregon and Washington will meet Monday in Vancouver, Wash., to show their commitment to restarting the long-discussed project to replace the Interstate Bridge.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Govs. Kate Brown and Jay Inslee have both expressed interest in reviving the project to replace the drawbridge spanning the Columbia River on Interstate 5. Monday’s meeting will be the first joint appearance specifically geared toward what likely would be a multi-billion-dollar project.
The gubernatorial summit is the latest indication that momentum continues to build surrounding the bridge talks, which essentially stalled in 2013 after years of planning, when Washington lawmakers declined to pay for the state’s share of the Columbia River Crossing project. Oregon walked away from the project the following year.
In a statement, Brown said the I-5 bridge is a major source of congestion and a seismic risk.
King County confirms seventh case of vaping-related lung disease
SEATTLE — King County health officials have confirmed a new case of severe lung disease associated with vaping. The case brings the total number of patients in King County to seven since Sept. 20.
The man, who is in his 20s, was hospitalized but is now recovering. Officials said they are investigating which products he was using to vape.
Local news media reported there have been 15 cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping in Washington since April 2019, and 67 percent of the patients are male, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
In addition to the King County cases, the latest numbers show three cases in Snohomish County, two in Spokane County, one in Pierce County, one in Mason County and one in Kitsap County.
Nationwide, there have been more than 2,000 cases and at least 40 people have died.
Lawsuit seeks $6 million for alleged victims of molestation
PORTLAND, Ore. — A lawyer for three teenage girls who say they were sexually abused by their driver’s education instructor has filed $6 million in lawsuits against the instructor and Portland Community College.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the three lawsuits, filed this week in Multnomah County Circuit Court, seek $2 million each.
The suits say Paul Burdick molested the teens while instructing them through sessions offered by the college’s Willow Creek Center in Hillsboro in 2018.
Burdick has been charged with sexual abuse involving 15 girls or women from 2013 to 2018, according to an indictment filed in Washington County Circuit Court.
Burdick has pleaded not guilty. His defense attorney didn’t return a request for comment Friday.
In response to a request for comment, college spokeswoman Kate Chester said she is aware of the lawsuits and can confirm that PCC is working with legal counsel.
Man on trial told police he shot Montana veteran in a panic
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man charged with killing a Montana disabled veteran and stealing his military benefits told police he killed him in a panic.
The Great Falls Tribune reported that Brandon Lee Craft’s 2016 interview with detectives was played Friday during his trial in Great Falls. After questioning, he was arrested for the alleged theft and started crying. He then told detectives that he asked Petzack to babysit and shot him after finding him masturbating when his daughter was naked in a nearby room.
Craft’s ex-wife, Katelyn Zdeb, reached a plea deal. She testified Thursday that she set up the Square account that was used to steal Petzack’s benefits, but didn’t know about the theft or murder. However, an ex-boyfriend said her story about her involvement kept changing.
The prosecution is expected to wrap up its case Monday.
Man gets 15 years in prison for $6 million stock fraud
SEATTLE — A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a $6 million stock fraud.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle says Keenan A. Gracey, formerly of Newcastle, Wash., posed as a British billionaire with degrees from the London School of Economics and Oxford. He rented Bentleys, Ferraris and homes in exclusive neighborhoods to play the part.
He then persuaded Seattle-area investors to buy what he described as stock that was yet to undergo an initial public offering, with some turning over as much as $745,000. In reality, he simply stole the money, and continued doing so even after the Securities and Exchange Commission sued him in 2018.
U.S. Attorney Brian Moran called Gracey a financial predator and said some of the victims lost their retirement funds and were driven into bankruptcy.