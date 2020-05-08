Walla Walla County now says no coronavirus parties occurred
WALLA WALLA — Officials in a county in southeastern Washington are retracting their claim some people held parties in which they intentionally exposed themselves to the coronavirus.
Walla Walla County Department of Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt issued a statement late Wednesday saying her earlier remarks were incorrect.
“I formally call back my interview today,” DeBolt said in the new statement. “After receiving further information, we have discovered that there were not intentional covid parties. Just innocent endeavors.”
DeBolt had told the Union-Bulletin newspaper this week that contact tracing has revealed some people were attending parties with the idea that it is better to get sick with COVID-19 and recover. She called the parties irresponsible.
Police: Man reaches 105 mph with toddler in truck pursuit
STANWOOD, Wash.— A 3-year-old girl was safely returned to her family after she was a passenger in a high-speed chase spanning multiple counties, authorities said.
Washington State Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle believed to be speeding on Interstate 405 on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m., the Daily Herald reported.
The 31-year-old driver who is the toddler’s father reportedly pulled over briefly before speeding off toward Interstate 5, Trooper Heather Axtman said.
Officers pursued because they learned a child was inside and the vehicle’s registered owner had protection orders against two children, Axtman said, adding they later learned the orders were for two other children.
Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle with spike strips, but the driver swerved around them and continued, reaching speeds up to 105 mph, authorities said.
The man was stopped about 50 miles later when officers used a technique to get the truck to spin out, disabling the engine, Axtman said.
“No one got hurt,” she said. “The pursuit really did go off without a hitch.”
Officers found the girl buckled in the front seat without a child car seat.
Cops investigating anti-LGBTQ vandalism at Portland church
PORTLAND, Ore.— Portland police are investigating anti-LGBTQ vandalism at a Southwest Portland church.
Police were called to the Hillsdale Community Church, United Church of Christ on Sunday after neighbors saw homophobic slurs and signs painted on the building. Police then responded to the church Wednesday after a brick was thrown through a window, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The brick had a piece of paper attached to it with homophobic slurs, according to the church’s pastor, Rev. Gabrielle Chavez.
The church has flown a rainbow flag outside for years and similar vandalism has happened before, Chavez said.
The Portland Police Bureau said detectives are investigating the incidents as potential bias crimes.
“We have compassion and concern for the person or persons that is damaged enough to inflict this damage, who is so broken that they attack other people they hate,” Chavez said.
The church thanked its congregants and neighbors for helping to clean up the vandalism in a Facebook post.
Renton police make arrest after human remains found in hotel room
RENTON, Wash. — A 31-year-old Seattle man was arrested Tuesday after detectives discovered a body in his Renton hotel room, according to Renton police.
Mercer Island detectives arrived at a Renton hotel around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to follow up on a tip regarding a missing 61-year-old Mercer Island man, a Renton police statement said Wednesday. The man hadn’t been seen since April 23.
The detectives noticed a “foul odor” coming from a hotel room, and notified Renton police officers, who were able to call the room. The man, who was later arrested, refused to open the door, so police obtained a search warrant and found human remains in a plastic container in the bathroom, police said. The remains haven’t been identified.
The Seattle man was booked on unrelated charges, pending confirmation of the victim’s cause of death, the statement said.
Thirty-four test positive for COVID-19 at Oregon National Frozen Foods plant
ALBANY, Ore.— A coronavirus outbreak at the National Frozen Foods plant in Albany has resulted in 34 COVID-19 cases including 30 workers and four family or household members, Linn County Public Health said.
Production at the facility was expected to resume by Thursday afternoon, the Democrat-Herald reported.
The data on the number of cases at National Frozen Foods in Albany and other information was shared voluntarily by the company, officials said.
Production has been voluntarily shut down at the plant since April 23, after eight employees and two family members tested positive for COVID-19.
More employees developed symptoms, and the caseload increased. On Friday, National Frozen Foods tested 191 employees even though they were asymptomatic. An additional 10 employees tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.