Report: Healthy water supply available for irrigation season
YAKIMA — The Yakima Basin water reservoir is about 102 percent of normal for this time of year, meaning farmers and fish in Washington are expected to receive a healthy supply of water this year, a report said.
The Washington state Bureau of Reclamation released the April report showing that farmers with junior water rights are expected to receive a 96 percent supply, a 1 percent increase compared to March, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
The water supply for junior rights holders can be reduced during water shortages to ensure senior rights holders get their allotment amount, department officials said.
The increased water supply levels can be attributed to accumulation in earlier months.
“Fortunately, we had three decent months prior to March, so we’re still riding on those,” said Chris Lynch, Reclamation’s river operations engineer.
The slight improvement reflects a dry March and a dry April, Lynch said, adding that the percentage didn’t drop like it has in previous years.
Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee declared a drought last year after April showed a 16 percent decrease for junior rights holders compared to their estimated 90 percent allocated in March, officials said.
Department officials expect to release more water reports in the coming months scheduled for May 7, June 4 and July 9.
Police launch investigation into fatal stabbing of man in Seattle suburb
KENT, Wash. — An investigation was launched in Washington after a fight turned deadly in Kent, police said.
Kent Police Department officers responded to a report of a fight around 9 p.m. about 20 miles south of Seattle, local news media reported Monday.
Officers found an unresponsive man with multiple wounds and performed CPR before he was declared dead at the scene, police said.
Witnesses told police that two suspects started fighting the man.
It is unclear what caused the fight, but all three people knew each other, authorities said. The suspects have not yet been found.
Police have encouraged anyone with information to contact the Kent Police Department.
Police: Fleeing man reportedly shoots at officer, prompting officer to return fire
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man is believed to have fired at a Vancouver police officer who was chasing him, prompting the officer to return fire, authorities said.
The officer came upon an apparent shooting about 1 a.m. Tuesday, in which a driver appeared to have shot at another driver from inside his car, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The officer followed the first driver, a man, and at some point the officer fired when the officer thought the man fired, Vancouver police said.
The man eventually got onto Interstate 5, crossing into Oregon and traveling south in the northbound lanes.
The officer stopped to be treated for minor injuries from flying glass, police said. The woman also pulled over and told police she and the man are in a relationship, police said.
The man’s car was later seen on northbound I-5 and was found unoccupied near the interstate and the Vancouver campus of the Portland VA Medical Center.
Authorities searched the area but haven’t found the man. They have identified him but have not released his name.
The officer who fired his weapon has been put on leave, which is standard practice after police shootings. He has not been publicly identified.
Man who broke into cars at national parks in Washington gets prison term
OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Wash. — A man who broke into dozens of vehicles at Mount Rainier and Olympic national parks has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after he serves a more than two-year state prison term.
Michael Pickering, 41, broke into at least four dozen cars belonging to hikers and campers at more than a half dozen different trailheads and parking lots in the two parks, according to Olympic National Park officials.
For about a month starting in late March 2019, Pickering smashed windows and stole from parked vehicles, court documents said. He used stolen credit and debit cards to make more than $50,000 in purchases at various stores, according to documents. Pickering was arrested after walking out of a store where he used victims’ bank cards.
“The victims in this case didn’t just suffer a financial loss, they were emotionally damaged as well,” U.S. Attorney Brian Moran, Western District of Washington, said in a statement. “Some returned from what was supposed to be a relaxing time in nature, to find themselves stranded with a damaged vehicle, their electronics, clothes and money stolen, marooned in the national park.”