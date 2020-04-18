Suspect arrested after one killed, one injured in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE — Idaho State Police have arrested a homicide suspect who police say fatally shot at least one man in Coeur d’Alene.
Police responded to a man who reported his vehicle was stolen at gunpoint Thursday around 5:30 p.m. before receiving a report of a shooting at another location in Coeur d’Alene, authorities said.
“The suspect information for the shooter was consistent with the robbery,” Coeur d’Alene Police Sgt. Jared Reneau said.
The Coeur d’Alene Police Department and the Idaho State Police did not release the name of the suspect.
One man was found dead at the scene of the shooting, and another man had already been taken to Kootenai Health, police said.
State troopers later located and pursued the stolen vehicle on Interstate 90 and then U.S. Route 97 before the vehicle was involved in a crash, authorities said.
The suspect was detained with minor injuries and a state trooper suffered minor injuries, State Police Capt. John Kempf said on Twitter.
Photos in the tweet showed a patrol car entangled with an overturned vehicle.
The North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force and Coeur d’Alene police detectives are investigating the events.
Lawsuit filed seeking greater protections for farmworkers
KENNEWICK — Advocates for farm workers in Washington have filed a lawsuit against the state seeking safer working conditions as the harvest season begins amid a coronavirus pandemic.
Thousands of workers are already pruning grapevines and fruit trees and getting ready to cut asparagus, while thousands more will soon be arriving to pick other crops.
The Tri-City Herald reported Friday that two unions, the United Farm Workers of America and Familias Unidas Por La Justicia AFL-CIO, filed a lawsuit Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court demanding the state set specific safety guidelines.
Agricultural workers contend they are often in situations where they can’t practice social distancing. They are loaded on buses heading out to the fields and sleeping in tight quarters, said Erik Nicholson, the national vice president for the United Farm Workers.
“Without them, our food supply is at risk,’’ Nicholson said.
The state Department of Labor and Industries issued some guidelines late Thursday spelling out what they expect farms to do to make it safe for migrant laborers. The rules said farm workers need to stay 6 feet apart and have hand-washing stations at key locations.
But Nicholson said the rules were more like suggestions, with no penalties attached.
Oregon legislative board looks to approve millions for coronavirus aid
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers are looking to convene a special remote hearing to approve tens of millions of dollars of aid to those affected by the coronavirus outbreak, including hospitals, rentals and workers.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported top lawmakers in both parties said they anticipate the Legislature’s Emergency Board will meet next week to allocate tens of millions of dollars in emergency funds as the state awaits federal stimulus payments. Items likely to be up for consideration, majority Democrats said, include direct assistance for renters, additional resources for homeless services and domestic violence prevention, help for small businesses and money for people awaiting unemployment insurance.
“We’re gonna deal with some of the things that we think have got to move now,” Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, said Wednesday. “There’s some real emergencies out there.”
The Emergency Board, which has the power to allocate state funds when the Legislature is not in session, has around $50 million to work with. House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, said Thursday she hoped to leave around $20 million in the fund to address wildfires and other hazards.
By contrast, the state is expecting roughly $1.6 billion in additional federal funds to help combat the pandemic.
Top Republicans said early Thursday they were still awaiting a draft agenda.
Sheriff: Man who rammed vehicles dead after deputy shoots him
PHILIPSBURG, Mont. — A man who was ramming his vehicle into other vehicles outside a restaurant in western Montana is dead after a sheriff’s deputy fired at him, authorities said Friday.
The shooting happened after a Granite County sheriff’s deputy and a state game warden responded to multiple 911 calls about a disturbance at around 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sunshine Station near Philipsburg, Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson said in a news release. They saw the man ramming his vehicle into other vehicles and, after failed efforts to stop him, he then reportedly hit another citizen’s vehicle and the deputy’s vehicle, the sheriff said. The deputy then fired “because of the imminent danger of the situation,” Dunkerson said. He noted that the man’s actions had also endangered pedestrians.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputy, his family, other victims, as well as the decedent’s family during this difficult time,” he said.
The suspect’s name has not been released.
The sheriff’s office has asked the Department of Criminal Investigation and an independent coroner to conduct an investigation.