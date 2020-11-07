Police fatally shoot man with rifle in Kent, Wash.
SEATTLE — Police officers in Washington fatally shot a man while responding to a domestic-violence call in Kent, authorities said.
The Kent Police Department responded to the call Wednesday around 8:10 p.m. where arriving officers were confronted by a man with a rifle who allegedly fired at least one shot, the Seattle Times reported. It was unclear if the man fired at the officers inside or outside the home.
Police Cmdr. Robert Hollis said officers returned fire, hitting the man before losing sight of him.
“We don’t know if he was running away or if he fell down behind something,” Hollis said, adding that he was found dead at the scene after a SWAT team arrived.
There were no other residents in the home at the time of the shooting, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.
The King County medical examiner’s office is expected to identify the man. No further information about the man was immediately available.
The Valley Independent Investigative Team is investigating the shooting.
Nampa man sentenced in child pornography case
NAMPA — A Nampa man will spend the next several years in prison after he was sentenced Thursday for possessing child pornography.
Cameron Benjamin, 22, will spend a little over eight years — 97 months — in a federal prison after pleading guilty to one charge of possession of child pornography on Aug. 17. Benjamin also will serve 15 years of supervised release once his prison sentence is completed, according to a news release from the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office.
He must pay $6,000 in restitution to the victims involved and pay a $5,100 special assessment. Benjamin will be required to register as a sex offender.
Benjamin was arrested in February after being under investigation for several months by state authorities. Members of the Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force started investigating in December 2019 after receiving tips that an account on Twitter had uploaded child porn to five accounts.
Investigators later found that the accounts belonged to Benjamin, and after obtaining a search warrant, they found roughly 70 images of sexually exploitative material on the accounts. Police later searched Benjamin’s Nampa home, where they found more images on his cellphone.
Skagit Valley cancels Veterans Day parade
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The Skagit Valley Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Saturday has been canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Burlington Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation Friday in a news release.
All associated events with the parade, which is typically accompanied by a pancake breakfast, military displays and other activities, were also canceled.
The release encouraged people to honor veterans by visiting local cemeteries, learning more about monuments or thanking a veteran for their service.
Veterans Day is Wednesday.
Burglar takes off with restaurant’s safe
VANCOUVER, Wash. —A burglar stole a safe Wednesday night from Goldie’s Texas Style BBQ in Vancouver.
The restaurant owner told police he was informed by a security company that the alarm was activated around 11:15 p.m., Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.
When the owner arrived, he found the restaurant’s side door had been pried open, and a safe was missing, Kapp said.
Officers responded to the business to take a report the next morning, dispatch logs show. Detectives are following up.
The burglary was captured on surveillance camera. The footage, which the restaurant shared on Facebook, shows the suspect, who is hooded and wearing gloves, enter a kitchen before going out of view. They re-emerge walking the opposite direction and carrying a safe.
Owner Charles Bibens said in another posted video that the thief didn’t get much — about $150, a booklet of checks and some gift cards. He said he has an idea of the suspect’s identity, too.
Investigators withhold details after Washington deputies kill Black man
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A week after deputies fatally shot a 21-year-old Black man near Vancouver, Wash., during a drug investigation, law enforcement officials have yet to clarify whether he fired a handgun at officers.
They also have not released the names of the three Clark County deputies who fired on Kevin E. Peterson Jr. in a US Bank parking lot in Hazel Dell on Oct. 30, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. And they have not disclosed if detectives found drugs on Peterson or in the car where authorities say they first encountered him.
“All of your questions are valid, however we are unable to answer those,” said Det. Sgt. Marc Langlois of the Longview Police Department, an investigation spokesperson. “The investigation is active and ongoing.”
The lack of transparency comes amid ongoing demonstrations against police brutality that began after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, a Black man.