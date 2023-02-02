REI lays off 167 at headquarters, cites ‘increasing uncertainty’
SEATTLE — Outdoor company REI has laid off more than 100 people from its headquarters in and around Seattle, citing “increasing uncertainty” and a need to be profitable.
President and CEO Eric Artz said in a letter to employees on Tuesday that 167 people lost their jobs, The Seattle Times reported .
Artz said the layoffs affected 8% of the co-op’s headquarters workforce and less than 1% of its total head count. REI shifted to remote work in 2020 and has has offices in Issaquah, Seattle and Sumner.
“We have clear goals for the future of the co-op and are confident in our long-term strategies,” Artz wrote. “But in the face of increasing uncertainty, we need to sharpen our focus on the most critical investments and areas of work to best serve our members and grow the co-op over the long term.”
In that vein, REI’s “organizational changes,” include reducing head count and reorganizing and combining several divisions.
REI does not have additional plans for more layoffs, according to Artz.
In the past year and a half, REI has expanded its leadership team, adding new roles including chief supply chain officer and chief commercial officer. In 2021, the co-op invested $128.9 million in employee profit-sharing, retirement and performance incentives, according to REI’s annual report.
People impacted by the job cuts Tuesday will receive severance packages.
In 2021, the most recent financial data available, REI reported $3.7 billion in revenue, up 36% from the year before, and net income of $97.7 million.
Montana man faces pipe bomb charges in 2022 school threat
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Montana man arrested last year for alleged threats against a high school was charged in federal court Wednesday with possession of pipe bombs, possession of an unregistered silencer and attempted property damage.
Logan Sea Pallister, 24, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Great Falls before federal Magistrate Judge John Johnston.
Pallister was arrested at his home in May 2022, a day after allegedly telling a witness he was going to make bombs to use in a school and showing the witness explosive devices.
Federal prosecutors said he intended to “maliciously damage” public school buildings and took a “substantial step” toward that goal prior to his arrest. Court documents did not provide further details on the alleged plans.
Pallister’s federal defender did not immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment.
Pallister, who remains in custody, also faces state charges including possession of explosives and intimidation, according to court records. He is scheduled to go on trial in state district court in Lewis and Clark County on Feb. 27.
Man gets three months in jail for People’s Park stabbing
SPOKANE — A 40-year-old man was sentenced to three months in jail for stabbing a man multiple times last fall at a homeless encampment near People’s Park.
Nathanael L. Hendrix pleaded guilty Jan. 24 to third-degree assault before Spokane County Superior Court Judge Marla Polin sentenced Hendrix to the jail time. Hendrix was initially arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault after the Nov. 1 stabbing.
According to court documents, the victim told police he saw Hendrix, who the victim did not know, stealing his property that night from the encampment near Riverside Avenue and A Street. The two men started arguing before it escalated and Hendrix allegedly struck the victim, documents say. The victim said Hendrix then stabbed him three or four times, hospitalizing him.
Police said the man was stabbed in the arm, neck and face; the wounds were not considered life-threatening. A witness told police he fought Hendrix to save the victim and then carried the man to the street to get medical aid.
Hendrix claimed self-defense, saying he was jumped and hit with “sticks and crowbars,” court records say.
About one week before the stabbing, a body was found gagged and bound near People’s Park. Three people were charged in the 51-year-old man’s killing.
One killed in Wenatchee fire Wednesday
WENATCHEE — A 45-year-old woman died Wednesday morning in a mobile home fire in Wenatchee.
The fire was reported at 3:06 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue at a mobile home park near the Red Lion Hotel, said Kay McKellar, spokesperson for the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department. When firefighters arrived the home was engulfed in flames.
An unidentified Wenatchee woman died at the scene after first responders attempted life saving measures, according to a news release from the Wenatchee Police Department.
The other occupants were uninjured. It was unclear at press time how many people were in the home, McKellar said.
The American Red Cross provided shelter for the survivors.
Crews left the scene at 6:11 a.m. The home was a total loss, McKellar said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The identity of the woman is being withheld until next of kin has been notified by the Chelan County Coroner.