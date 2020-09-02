Idaho police say suspect killed after firing at police
BOISE — Three Boise police officers fatally shot a man who was firing his gun from inside a trailer, authorities said.
Officers say they responded to reports of gunshots in Meridian, just west of Boise, on Monday. They located the trailer from which gunshots were reported and found a nearby trailer had been struck several times.
Officers with shields then moved toward the trailer and he resumed shooting from inside his trailer.
Police then exchanged fire with the suspect. They did not say how many rounds were fired.
The suspect died on the scene. His identity was not made public, but he was believed to be around 60 years old, said Stephany Galbreaith, public information officer for the Meridian Police Department.
The officers involved in the shooting were equipped with body cameras. Officials are using that and other evidence to investigate the shooting.
Inslee endorses progressive in intraparty state senate race
SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has endorsed Ingrid Anderson, a progressive candidate challenging state Sen. Mark Mullet for his seat in November.
Anderson narrowly beat Mullet in the top-two primary results in August. Mullet assumed office in 2012.
Inslee said he endorsed Anderson, a Democrat, in part because of her positions on climate change.
“I’ve been clear about the urgent need to adopt cleaner fuels and build a clean energy economy here in Washington State,” said Inslee in his endorsement statement. “Ingrid shares this sense of urgency, as a matter of public health and environmental protection. We need her voice — and her vote — to take overdue action to protect our health and climate.”
Inslee has prioritized environmental policies throughout his tenure as governor. Mullet said that he has supported many of those bills, including sponsoring a House version of a law that eventually passed.
Still, Inslee’s office earlier this year considered publicly calling out Mullet and four other Democratic state senators by name for not supporting two proposals sought by the governor, including a clean-fuels standard, the Seattle Times reported.
Montana man dies when boat flips in Flathead River
KALISPELL, Mont. — A northwestern Montana man died when his pontoon boat flipped him into the North Fork Flathead River near Glacier National Park over the weekend, park officials said.
Ronald Newton, 62, of Columbia Falls, was part of a group floating the river on Saturday afternoon when two pontoon boats became stuck on a rock.
Newton was in a third boat and was attempting to free the other watercraft when his pontoon flipped him into the water, causing him to lose consciousness, park officials said.
Efforts to revive him by bystanders and rescue personnel were unsuccessful. A cause of death hasn’t been determined. Park officials said Newton had not been wearing a helmet or a life jacket.
Man charged with attempted murder over knife attack
ALBANY, Ore. — An Albany man has been accused of stabbing and slashing another man repeatedly in the back, chest and face on Sunday, saying he was going to kill him, police said.
Jace Clifford, 31, was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday with attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence, the Albany Democrat Herald reported.
The man who was attacked drove Clifford’s estranged wife to Clifford’s apartment at 7:42 a.m. Sunday so she could pick up her car, police said. The man told police that Clifford approached him at his vehicle and stabbed him in the torso and that Clifford continued to stab and slash him while the man tried to fight back, police said.
Clifford’s estranged wife called authorities, saying that after the attack Clifford had retreated back into his apartment. At 8:05 a.m. Clifford came out of his apartment and was taken into custody, police said.
Clifford’s bail was set Monday at $300,000. Clifford told the court Monday that he had been a good citizen for the most part and was undergoing treatment for substance abuse.
Prosecutors said the man has severe injuries from the incident, including a lacerated liver.
Dozens of guinea pigs rescued from hoarding situation
SEABECK, Wash. — Dozens of guinea pigs were rescued from a home in Seabeck in what the Kitsap Humane Society called a “hoarding situation.”
Fifty-four of the animals were moved from the home last week and 12 of them were pregnant at the time, local news media reported.
Humane Society spokesperson Rhonda Manville said they would call it a hoarding situation that got out of hand because the animals were kept in poor, crowded conditions and they reproduce easily.
Manville said many of the guinea pigs were found with bite marks on their ears.
Manville said they got an anonymous tip earlier this month, prompting an investigation.
She said that they don’t intend to criminally charge the owner formally because he cooperated during the rescue and surrendered all animals.