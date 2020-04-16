Oregon coronavirus deaths up by 3 to 58, cases top 1,660
PORTLAND, Ore. — Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 58, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
The agency also reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,663.
The newly-reported deaths include an 84-year-old woman and a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County, and an 82-year-old man in Marion County. Each had underlying medical conditions, officials said.
There are now known coronavirus cases connected to 31 of Oregon’s 36 counties, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The five counties that have yet to document one case include: Baker, Gilliam, Harney, Lake and Wheeler. All are located in the central and eastern parts of the state and have a combined population of nearly 34,000.
Man arrested on suspicion of hitting, killing motorcyclist
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday in Portland.
Pavel Krechko, 19, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of manslaughter, reckless driving, and two counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It wasn’t immediately known if Krechko has a lawyer.
Officers responded to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Brandon Cory Reid, 32, died at a hospital after the collision.
Officers found Krechko’s abandoned vehicle nearby. Investigators went to Krechko’s residence in Troutdale about an hour after the crash and arrested him.
Krechko had been fleeing the scene of a minor crash when he hit Reid head-on at an intersection, police said.
This is the 13th traffic fatality in Portland in 2020, police said.
Bar license pulled over virus order, owner says bar not open
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has suspended the license of a southern Oregon bar that officials say violated restrictions put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Cave Junction’s Sportsman Tavern is the first Oregon establishment to have its license suspended for allegedly defying an executive order that bans on-premise food or drink consumption, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Business owner Kim Sanders told the Associated Press that the bar has not been open and that he was not trying to violate the order.
The suspension happened Friday after an Oregon Liquor Control Commission inspector on Thursday checked out a citizen tip, agency spokesperson Mark Pettinger said.
The inspector discreetly parked and observed people going in and out of the building, Pettinger said. The inspector went inside, Pettinger said, and there were drinks at the bar.
The suspension is in effect indefinitely and can be challenged by the licensee. Sanders said on Tuesday that the bar has been closed since mid-March and that his employees were there cleaning, painting and generally revamping it while maintaining social distancing standards.
One arrested in theft of bronze gates from Arboretum
SEATTLE — Seattle police on Monday arrested a 47-year-old man who is allegedly behind the theft of two, ornamental bronze gates that stood since the 70s at the entrance to the Washington State Arboretum in Seattle.
The man made appeared in court Tuesday, and a judge found probable cause that he committed the alleged crimes of trafficking in stolen property and possession of stolen property, according to a spokesman for King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg. The state requested the man be held in lieu of $20,000 bail but the judge ordered him released from jail on personal recognizance, The Seattle Times reported.
The gates, which were commissioned in 1971 and designed by internationally renowned sculptor George Tsutakawa, were reported stolen March 19 after gardeners discovered the gates missing and bolt cutters on the ground. Thieves also stole copper downspouts from the visitors center.
Two people tried to sell the gates and downspouts to a recycling center on March 20, but the business refused to buy them, according to police.
Six youths arrested in attack on transit center officer
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a half dozen young people Wednesday following an attack on a Gateway Transit Center security guard in Northeast Portland.
The private security officer asked two of youths to stop smoking while on the TriMet light rail platform, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
An altercation ensued, and the security officer was pushed down, punched and spat on repeatedly, police said.
Police officers apprehended the primary aggressors. The security officer wasn’t seriously hurt. Five boys between 12 and 17 were booked into a juvenile detention center on various charges. A 14-year-old girl was booked on a previous warrant.
Police said two of the boys recently had been reported missing. A seventh child was detained and released to his parents. He also had been reported missing.