Idaho court allows new hearing for woman serving life sentence
BOISE — A woman sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing a 2-year-old child will get a hearing that could lead to a new trial.
The Idaho Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled a lower court wrongly rejected Katherine Stanfield’s request for post-conviction relief based on ineffective assistance from her attorney.
The ruling means an evidentiary hearing will be held in 4th District Court to consider evidence not brought up in the trial that includes whether the child’s father might have caused the injuries.
Stanfield ran a day care center and was convicted of first-degree murder in 2012 following the 2009 death of the boy.
Prosecutors argued the pronounced bleeding and swelling in the boy’s brain, along with other injuries, show that he died as the result of aggravated battery.
Nampa man gets 15 years in prison for terrorism conviction
CALDWELL — An Idaho man convicted of felony terrorism was sentenced to 15 years in prison for making fake bomb threats in Nampa.
Grant Stevenson, 22, was sentenced Monday, with three years to be served before he is eligible for parole, prosecutors said.
Stevenson was arrested after Nampa police received social media messages in March warning of multiple bombs.
The messages warned of five car bombs and one bomb planted in an apartment unit using deadly sarin gas.
Police were forced to ask a neighborhood to shelter in place for about six hours.
Chief Prosecutor Bryan Taylor and Stevenson’s defense attorney Peter Mommer agreed to the sentence in September.
“He’s here to accept responsibility,” Mommer said about Stevenson. “He knows what he did caused a lot of panic in the community.”
Other counts, including felony use of weapons of mass destruction, were dismissed as part of the plea deal, prosecutors said.
Stevenson declined to address the court Monday.
He was ordered to pay about $8,000 in restitution to the Nampa Police Department and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management.
Stevenson previously served three years in a juvenile detention center for bomb threats made at schools in 2013, authorities said.
Oregon officials confirm more severe vaping-related illness cases
PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials have confirmed three more Oregon cases of severe lung illness linked to vaping, bringing the statewide total to 20 cases with two resulting in death.
KATU-TV reported Tuesday some of those who were hospitalized vaped cannabis or nicotine only, while others used a combination of both.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced a preliminary finding that implicates a vitamin E additive as the potential cause of lung injury from THC vaping. Officials said vitamin E acetate has recently been used as a thickener in illicit vaping products that contain THC.
The Oregon Health Authority said two of the Oregon patients with lung injuries were younger than 18 years old, three were between 18 and 24 and the rest were 25 and older.
Cases have been confirmed in Coos, Douglas, Jackson, Lane, Linn, Multnomah, Wasco and Washington counties.
Man pleads not guilty to Portland arson fires
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has pleaded not guilty to multiple arson charges stemming from fires authorities say caused devastating damage in Portland.
KOIN reported Allen Singerhouse’s attorney pleaded not guilty Tuesday on his behalf.
It is alleged the 39-year-old Singerhouse started two fires in a Portland residential neighborhood in August that destroyed two commercial buildings, five homes and about 50 cars in a parking lot.
He was arrested Nov. 21 on charges of first- and second-degree arson.
Smoke from the Aug. 26 blaze could be seen for miles, and it caused an estimated $2 million in damages. It also forced the evacuation of multiple homes.
Church youth leader charged with molestation
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A Marysville youth pastor has been charged with molesting a child while she attended his church.
The Herald reported Snohomish County prosecutors charged 25-year-old Kyle Brown with child molestation.
Charging papers say the alleged abuse occurred between 2011 and 2015, when Brown was a youth pastor at Marysville First Assembly Church which is now called Grove Church.
The victim told police the abuse started when she was 11.
She told authorities the abuse stopped when she was 14 and left the church. She said she later decided to tell her mother and her new pastor about Brown because of his continued work with children. He was reported to authorities in April.
Charging papers indicate he’s currently the director of youth ministries, but it appears his name has been removed from the church website.
Representatives from Grove Church couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. It wasn’t known if Brown has a lawyer.