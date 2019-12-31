Three Washington duck hunters rescued after boat overturns
SEATTLE — Three Washington duck hunters were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and a witness after their boat overturned near the Skagit River, authorities said.
One hunter was assisted to safety by the witness near the entrance to the river in northwestern Washington on Sunday, local news media reported.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office requested Coast Guard assistance after an unsuccessful attempt to rescue the other two men stranded in mudflats near the river.
A Coast Guard rescue helicopter conducting a training operation in the San Juan Islands diverted to the scene.
The men were in knee-high water trying to walk to shore and a rescue swimmer helped hoist the men to the helicopter.
The hunters were reported in good condition after medics examined them at a nearby baseball field.
The Coast Guard credited the men for their actions after the boat capsized.
“They stayed with the vessel, got out of the water as best they could and used life jackets they had kept on board,” said Ensign Joshua Straits, the helicopter pilot. “These decisions limited the effects of hypothermia and helped us to locate them quickly.”
Illegal dumping leads to oil sheen in Columbia Slough
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland is working to clean up and contain an oil sheen on the Columbia Slough caused by illegal dumping.
The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said containers with a mixture of oil and gas discovered around midnight Sunday were dumped on the roadway above the slough near Alderwood Road.
City contractors placed booms in the water to contain and absorb the fluid. Environmental Services advises people recreating on the slough to avoid the immediate area around the NE Glass Plant Road bridge.
Each container holds a maximum of 275 gallons but only a fraction of that amount is believed to have reached the slough. Portland Fire and Rescue and Portland Bureau of Transportation managed the initial response and cleaned up the residue on the roadway.
Police say two hurt after 50 shots fired in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people are injured and one is in custody after at least 50 shots were fired in Northwest Portland early Monday, police said.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the shots were fired near Northwest Broadway and Flanders Street, said Sgt. Brad Yakots, a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson. Officers responded to the scene about 3:50 a.m. Monday.
One person with multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.
A second injured person showed up at a hospital a short time later with critical injuries, police said. Police arrested a suspect near the scene of the shooting.
An investigation is ongoing.
Activists work to increase Montana reservation census count
BILLINGS, Mont. — American Indian activists are working to increase the number of Montana reservation residents counted in the 2020 national census.
Outreach workers hired by Montana Native Vote are promoting participation in the federal count, the Billings Gazette reported.
U.S. Census Bureau officials hope to increase the number of applications to work on Montana’s seven reservations from 775 already received to 1,500.
Outreach efforts include distributing census pledge cards, which are postcards filled out by residents to be mailed to them as reminders shortly before the census begins April 1.
During the past decade, the state received about $2,000 per year in federal money for every resident counted in the 2010 census, the Montana Complete Count Committee said.
Census projections show Montana could gain a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives if its residents are fully counted.
Representation for Native people is at risk of being diluted if they are undercounted, Montana Native Vote Program Manager Ta’jin Perez said.
“It gives away their political voice, their power to advocate what’s important for their communities and their families,” Perez said.
Authorities: Man kills woman, then self at Blackfoot home
BLACKFOOT, Idaho — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says a man killed a woman and then himself at their home near Blackfoot.
Officers went to the home Friday night after someone called to request that they check on the welfare of the residents. The sheriff’s office said the responding deputies entered the home after looking through the windows and spotting an unresponsive man sitting in a chair.
Inside they found the body of 45-year-old Bevin Chippewa in one of the bedrooms, and the body of 50-year-old Jeffrey Phelps in the living room chair. Investigators said it appears Chippewa was shot and killed before Phelps fatally shot himself.
The deaths remain under investigation.