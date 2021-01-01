Puyallup Tribe suing Electron Dam on Puyallup River, citing fish kills
SEATTLE — The Puyallup Tribe of Indians is suing the owners and operators of the Electron Dam, alleging ongoing violations of the Endangered Species Act.
Spring chinook, bull trout and steelhead in the Puyallup River are protected under the act, but the more than 100-year-old Electron Dam has for years been a known fish killer on the river, the tribe said in its suit filed Wednesday.
In July 2020, operators of the dam “stranded, suffocated and pulverized thousands of adults and juvenile fish,” according to a statement from the tribe Wednesday.
The fish kill happened the same month that the dam’s owners placed artificial turf in the river without a permit as part of a construction project. Pieces of the turf and its rubber crumbs washed down the river below the dam and into Commencement Bay. Pieces of turf remain in the river, and rubber crumbs and plastic grass fragments are “clearly visible on the shorelines and vegetation” of the Puyallup, the tribal council said in a statement.
The suit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District against Electron Hydro, LLC, Thom A. Fischer, and Tollhouse Energy Company, the owners and operators of the dam.
“It is time for the dam to go,” the Puyallup Tribal Council stated in a news release about the suit Wednesday. “Its legacy will be one of dead fish and damage to the ecology of this beautiful place we all live in.”
Liberty Lake Mayor Shane Brickner resigns, citing health concerns
Liberty Lake Mayor Shane Brickner announced Wednesday he would resign, saying he needed to take a step back from the demands of the position to focus on his health and family.
Brickner, a former sales manager and volunteer police officer, has served as mayor for almost a year. In a news release posted to his official Facebook, Brickner wrote that he had been “burning the candle at both ends” for many years and said his health care provider had told him he had serious health concerns he could no longer ignore.
“I absolutely love this community and all the amazing people in Liberty Lake, but I must step down from being Mayor of this beautiful community,” Brickner wrote. “Some of you that know me well, know how difficult this really is for me, but I have missed so much in my family’s life and it is now time for me to be present.”
He said he had several health episodes involving an issue with his heart, but did not specify an illness.
Brickner beat former mayor Steve Peterson, a near 15-year incumbent, in a close race in the Nov. 2019 election. This past year he has overseen the city’s response to COVID-19 and helped direct the city’s federal COVID-19 aid funds.
Landlord protections included as Inslee extends ban on most evictions in Washington state
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee formally extended a statewide ban on most evictions Thursday, making good on a promise he made last week.
Inslee’s order extends all existing provisions through March 31, 2021, and changes previous orders to provide additional support for landlords and property owners, according to a statement issued Thursday.
Included in Thursday’s extension is language allowing landlords to offer a “reasonable” repayment plan and allowing them to begin eviction proceedings if tenants refuse to sign one.
It also allows landlords to communicate with tenants in a “customary and routine” manner.
Further, it extends state rental assistance programs to include new federal funding that was approved recently in the U.S. Congress, the statement said.
Two new officers identified in death of Black man in March
SEATTLE — At least two new law enforcement officers have been identified as having participated in restraining Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after his airways were restricted in March.
The new records were released by the Washington State Patrol on Wednesday. They identified an off-duty sheriff’s sergeant who helped shove Ellis’ leg to hogtie him while he was handcuffed and prone on the ground and a fifth Tacoma police officer who placed a spit guard over Ellis’ head after he had complained that he could not breathe, the Seattle Times reported.
Officers Matthew Collins, Christopher Burbank, Masyih Ford and Timothy Rankine were placed on leave as the investigation into Ellis’ death continues.
The Washington State Patrol named the newly identified officers as Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Det. Sgt. Gary Sanders and Tacoma Police Officer Armando Farina. Neither has faced suspension. Both officers have been classified as witnesses and not as targets of the investigation.
Ellis, 33, was walking home from a convenience store on March 3 with a snack when Tacoma police said they saw him trying to get inside a car as it made a turn. Police said Ellis charged at one officer, lifted him up and violently threw him to the ground, but video of the incident filmed by two witnesses contradicted the police narrative, the Times reported.
Sara McDowell and Samuel Cowden, both of whom drove by and filmed parts of the death, characterized the officers as aggressors. They said and videos indicate Ellis was placed in a chokehold and shocked with a Taser. His head or neck was pinned under an officer’s knee. Neither eyewitness was interviewed during the Sheriff’s investigation, but the two later spoke to state patrol investigators.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined that Ellis’ cause of death was oxygen deprivation caused by restraint and ruled it a homicide.
Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Officer Wendy Haddow said the department would not comment until it has reviewed the investigative records released Wednesday by the state patrol.
Deputy justified in shooting bystander at rap video filming
MEDFORD, Ore.— A grand jury has cleared a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy who shot a bystander at a White City gathering, and indicted the deputy’s intended target who was allegedly armed with “a high-powered, high capacity rifle.”
Anthony Hales, 25, was indicted by a Jackson County grand jury Wednesday on a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor charge of menacing, The Mail Tribune reported.
Hales allegedly opened the front door Dec. 2 to a sheriff’s deputy while holding an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 rifle and wearing body armor, according to Jackson County District Attorney Beth Heckert.
Deputy Trevor Waldeyer fired at Hales, but the gunshot hit the leg of man who was trying to disarm Hales, Heckert said.
The rifle and body armor were at the home because a rap music video was being filmed at the location, according to Heckert.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said previously that the sheriff’s office had received complaints of a “disorderly loud party” at about 7:44 p.m. that involved over 25 people.
Waldeyer testified that he fired because didn’t believe that his police vest would protect him and there were no positions of cover on the porch. Waldeyer then took cover behind a vehicle and issued commands until backup arrived.
Hales was arrested.
Investigators found an AM-15 that was loaded with 29 rounds in the magazine; however, there wasn’t a round chambered.