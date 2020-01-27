Suit claims Fred Meyer worker called woman, daughter racist slurs
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 45-year-old Portland woman has filed a lawsuit accusing grocer Fred Meyer of racial discrimination after she said an employee called her racist slurs.
Melita Bullitt said in the lawsuit that she was shopping with her daughter at the grocery store’s Gateway District location Oct. 20 when she was unhappy with an employee’s customer service, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. When Bullitt asked the employee for her name, the worker called Bullitt and her daughter racist slurs, according to the lawsuit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court.
Bullitt is American Indian and her daughter is African American, the lawsuit says. Bullitt is asking for a jury trial, a $1 nominal fee and for her legal fees to be reimbursed. She said the employee’s discriminatory behavior caused her to feel shocked and embarrassed.
A Fred Meyer spokesman said the retailer does not tolerate racial discrimination of any kind. “We investigate any respective claims swiftly, so that we can take immediate action as necessary,” Jefferey Temple said in a statement.
Washington man pleads guilty to stealing from clients
TACOMA — A Kitsap County man who was supposed to be handling money for disabled and elderly clients has instead admitted to stealing it.
Wayne Jerome Houston, of Port Ludlow, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Friday to fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the 61-year-old operated the guardianship firm Cross Point Services LLC, but stole as much as $280,000 from two dozen clients between 2010 and 2018.
U.S. Attorney Brian Moran said he stole on at least 240 occasions. Houston had access to his clients’ bank accounts so he could pay their rent and other expenses. Some of the stolen money consisted of Social Security payments.
U.S. District Judge Ronald B. Leighton is scheduled to sentence Houston in April. Prosecutors said they would recommend no more than 40 months in prison.
Fire destroys post office but mail to resume in Montana town
ISMAY, Mont. — U.S. Postal Service officials say mail service will resume in a Montana town where a fire destroyed the post office.
The fire in early January has prompted some residents of Ismay to worry about their mail.
Since the fire, they’ve taken turns dropping off and picking up mail in a town almost 20 miles away.
Postal officials plan to put a mailbox in a community center in tiny Ismay, population 20, Postal Service spokesman James Boxrud said.
Meanwhile, property owners Rita and Gene Nimitz told the Billings Gazette they’re making tentative plans to rebuild the post office, which dated to the 1920s.
A faulty furnace or electrical wiring is believed to have started the blaze.
Oregon pair charged with getting kids ‘blasted’ on marijuana
TALENT, Ore. — A couple in Oregon has been arrested after police say they got two 13-year-olds high on marijuana at their home and then sent text messages to friends bragging about it.
Lindsey Ann Monda, 38, and her boyfriend Jason Michael Dunn, 46, taught Monda’s two children how to use a bong, the Ashland Tidings reported, based on police reports in court records. Monda texted a friend several times on the night of Dec. 23 to talk about “getting blasted” with her kids, the newspaper said.
Monda and Dunn were released from jail Wednesday after posting bail on charges of administering marijuana to a juvenile. They cannot have contact with the children. It wasn’t immediately clear if they had an attorney.
Monda sent text messages to a friend about “getting blasted” with the juveniles “and teaching ’em how to use a bong,” according to an affidavit in the case. Monda also sent a text message describing how Dunn gave one of the teens “a full bowl that she took to the dome without us.” She then described her daughter as “totally blazed,” and called it “hilarious,” the court documents say.