Man arrested after allegedly throwing rocks at Portland police cars
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for allegedly throwing large rocks at Portland police cars.
Portland police said an officer was inside of one of the cars. The suspect ran away after damaging two vehicles Saturday.
Police said an officer chased the man and arrested him on three counts of criminal mischief, one count of interfering with a police officer and one count of attempt to elude on foot.
The suspect is identified as 27-year-old Nathan Prime. According to online records, he was released from the Multnomah County Detention Center on Sunday.
Invasive mussels found on boat in Montana after initial checks
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana officials say a boat infested with an invasive species of mussels passed two watercraft checkpoints before they were discovered.
The Missoulian reported that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials say the zebra mussels were found on a boat bound for Seattle.
Officials said zebra and quagga mussels can clog water intake pipes, disrupt the fishing tourism industry and cost industries, businesses and communities billions of dollars.
Officials said the aquatic invasive species on the vessel that originated in Lake Michigan could have spread in the Columbia River basin without the discovery.
Montana Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau chief Tom Wolfe said the state has protocols to prevent the spread of the mussels.
Wolfe said the initial missed checks were because of errors by seasonal staff.
Authorities remove 53 animals from Olympia home
OLYMPIA — It will be up to a court to decide what happens to more than 50 animals taken from a Washington home, including birds, horses, chickens and an alpaca.
Local news media reported Joint Animal Services in Olympia removed 53 creatures from a Thurston County home last month because of concerns about their well-being.
Executive Director Sarah Hock said the owner had not been back for at least 10 days.
While the animals wait for a court decision, the organization’s conference room is holding 26 exotic birds.
Hock said in addition to the birds, there were three cats, two dogs, two horses, an alpaca, 11 geese, four chickens and four ducks.
Hock said the owner of the animals has contested ownership. It could be several months before there’s a court decision.
Police investigating events before Portland activist’s death
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland activist is dead after a vehicle hit him as he was leaving a left-wing hangout.
Police said Sean Kealiher’s friends took him to a hospital after the early Saturday crash in the Kerns neighborhood. Police said a SUV crashed into a commercial building and then gunshots were fired at the vehicle.
Police are investigation the events that led to the 23-year-old’s death.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Kealiher was hit after leaving Cider Riot, a gathering place for antifascists, anarchists and other leftists.
Local news media reported witnesses saw the SUV had hit a tree outside of the offices of the Democratic Party of Oregon. The offices were closed at the time.
Police said a medical examiner conducted an autopsy and determined Kealiher’s death was a homicide from blunt-force trauma.
Seattle police investigating fatal fight
SEATTLE — A man is dead and another is in custody after a fight in northeast Seattle.
Seattle police said officers responded to a report of a fight Saturday evening in Lake City. Officers found a 52-year-old man unresponsive on a sidewalk and tried to resuscitate him. Medics arrived and also tried to save the man but he was declared dead at the scene.
After interviewing witnesses, police found a suspect nearby and arrested him. The 39-year-old was booked into the King County Jail for murder.
An investigation is ongoing.
Alpine areas of Going-to-the-Sun Road closed for the season
WEST GLACIER, Mont. — Glacier National Park in Montana has decided to close the alpine section of the Going-to-the-Sun Road to vehicles for the season because of winter weather conditions.
The road typically closes between Avalanche Creek and Jackson Glacier Overlook on or before the third Monday in October, weather and road condition dependent.
The Going-to-the-Sun Road between Avalanche Creek and Logan Pass was closed Sept. 16 for road maintenance. The park intended to reopen the alpine section of the road after Sept. 29, but snowstorms and avalanches hampered efforts to plow the alpine section.
Road crews reopened Many Glacier Road, the Camas Road, and the portion of the Going-to-the-Sun Road between the foot of St. Mary Lake and Rising Sun. The Two Medicine Road remains closed because of ice and snow.