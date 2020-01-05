Idaho tracks reopen after train derailment caused fuel spill
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — The tracks in northern Idaho have reopened after a train derailment Wednesday stranded locomotives and caused fuel spills in a river.
BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas said the tracks reopened Saturday afternoon after three locomotives and six rail cars derailed in the remote area 10 miles east of Bonners Ferry on the main line.
No one was injured.
Melonas said crews are still trying to determine how to remove the two locomotives that are still at the scene, including one on the banks and another in the water of the Kootenai River.
Melonas said the derailment was caused by a rock slide. The only access to the area is by train or boat, he said.
Forty trains use the track daily including company freights and Amtrak passenger trains traveling between Seattle and Chicago, Melonas said.
Washington healthcare workers postpone strike
SEATTLE — Thousands of healthcare workers in Washington have postponed a strike with plans to head back to the negotiating table with their employers.
Swedish Medical Center and Providence hospital employees initially planned to go on strike Jan. 14 over employee wages, understaffing and patient safety.
Nurse and healthcare workers union SEIU Healthcare 1199NW is expected to bargain with the two employers through Friday, union officials said.
Swedish representatives hope they can reach an agreement with the union, management said.
There are 900 open healthcare worker positions at Swedish health facilities, employees said.
There is a national nursing shortage and Swedish representatives are committed to working with the union on ways to help attract and maintain staff members, management said.
A strike is still possible if a deal is not reached by Friday, but union staff must provide a 10-day notice before striking, employees said.
Prosecutor: Attacker accused of hate crime against Muslim student
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities on Friday issued an arrest warrant for a woman accused of trying to choke a Muslim student with her headscarf and then harassing her by stripping down at a train station in Portland, Ore.
Jasmine Renee Campbell, 23, has been indicted on hate crime, attempted strangulation, harassment and criminal mischief charges for the Nov. 12 attack at a downtown MAX station.
The warrant was issued after she failed to appear in court on Friday.
The Multnomah County district attorney’s office described the attack, saying Campbell grabbed the religious headcovering worn by the Portland State University student to try to choke the student with it.
Prosecutors said Campbell then stripped down and rubbed the student’s hijab over Campbell’s naked breasts and genitals while disparaging Muslims.
Authorities said the two women didn’t know each other.
The 24-year-old student, who is Muslim and a foreign exchange student from Saudi Arabia, said she now wears a hat to cover her head because she doesn’t feel safe wearing a hijab in public.
City in Oregon has not opened promised beds amid camping ban
SALEM, Ore. — City officials in Oregon have not fulfilled a promise to open 140 homeless shelter beds after a public camping ban was enacted more than two weeks ago.
The city of Salem has not opened any new shelter beds as of Friday after initially promising progress by Jan. 1, local news media reported.
There are currently 330 shelter beds available each night and city churches have the ability to open another 256 beds when the temperature drops to 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below, city officials said. However, opening those additional beds depends on volunteer availability, officials said.
The city council has authorized funding support to keep the existing network of shelters available in cold temperatures with the intent to add more beds to the program, but they were unable to meet the additional need, officials said.
Montana Red Cross seeks 20 more volunteer drivers for blood
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Red Cross of Montana seeks more drivers to transport donated blood, plasma and platelets.
The organization has set a goal of recruiting 20 more drivers to keep donations moving from donor centers to a testing lab and hospitals.
Donated blood has just 33 hours to make it from donor centers to the Red Cross’ only Montana testing lab in Great Falls, the Missoulian reported.
“Platelets only stay viable for about five days, so there’s always a huge demand for them, whether it’s treating certain diseases or cancers. Red blood cells give you a little more time with three weeks, but there’s always a real need,” donor and volunteer driver Phil Carlos said.