Man pleads not guilty after child hit, killed in crosswalk in Portland suburb
GRESHAM, Ore. — A 26-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to several charges after an 11-year-old was hit and killed in a crosswalk near his school Monday in the Portland suburb of Gresham.
Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill said Garret Bergquist was charged Tuesday with two counts of manslaughter, one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants and one count of reckless driving.
Bergquist appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to all the charges. An attorney told him that he would remain in custody pending further evaluation, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Luis Medina was hit in a marked crosswalk on Southeast Hogan Road Monday morning, according to Gresham police. Bergquist ran a red light and struck Medina, who was tossed about 80 feet and died at the scene, police said.
The district attorney said a drug recognition evaluator who responded determined Bergquist was impaired by central nervous system depressants and narcotic pain relievers and could not safely operate a motor vehicle.
Divers to remove fuel from derailed train in Idaho river
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — Idaho authorities have confirmed two engines are still in a northern Idaho river after a rock slide derailed a train on New Year’s Day.
A crew of divers began the process of removing about 1,900 gallons of fuel from a submerged locomotive Monday, the Spokesman-Review reported. The other locomotive is on the river bank, officials said.
The rock slide derailed three locomotives and six empty rail cars Wednesday before the locomotives began leaking diesel fuel into the Kootenai River in the remote area 10 miles east of Bonners Ferry, authorities said. The train track was reopened Saturday.
Environmental Protection Agency officials set up thousands of feet of containment booms in the water to protect environmentally sensitive areas, authorities said.
The amount of fuel already leaked into the river is unknown.
Boundary County Emergency Management officials urge residents not to use water directly from the river, but have said the local drinking water supply was not affected.
BNSF Railway Co. has not confirmed when the locomotives will be removed from the area.
Two men arrested, charged in Portland fatal shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men have been charged with murder stemming from a shooting in Southeast Portland on Saturday.
Local news media reported Christopher Watkins, 19, and Timothy Burks, 20, are each facing one count of second-degree murder after police said they intentionally caused the death of DeAndre Rouse.
Officers responded to the area shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. Officers found Rouse dead.
Police chased a fleeing vehicle and found it later abandoned, with a trail of blood leading away from it, court documents said. Authorities followed it, located and arrested Burks, who police say was bleeding from a gunshot wound in the arm.
Watkins was found later Saturday and arrested after authorities learned he had been picked up using a ride-sharing app. It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers.
Warrenton facing fines over multiple fire department safety violations
WARRENTON, Ore. — The city of Warrenton faces nearly $11,000 in fines from the state for safety violations at the Warrenton Fire Department.
The Daily Astorian reported the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration initiated an investigation after anonymous complaints.
It fined the city $7,500 for not ensuring a proper respiratory protection program; $2,100 for not ensuring employees wore the right protective equipment; $420 for improper training; $420 for not maintaining a safety committee; $180 for a lack of equipment inspections; and $180 for not keeping a hazard communication program.
Fire Chief Tim Demers resigned amid the investigation.
The findings come shortly after the city hired former deputy fire chief and volunteer Brian Alsbury to replace Demers.
Investigators found the city struggles to provide the proper number of trained firefighters or maintained equipment for responding to structure fires, and confusion over when to use lights and sirens during responses. The investigation also found a lack of clarity in the city’s standard operating procedures.
Investigators called on the city to create new guidelines and solve the deficiencies by Jan. 23. City Manager Linda Engbretson said in an email that the city has requested an extension on the deadline as it updates internal operating procedures.