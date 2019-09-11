California man dies in Idaho BASE jumping accident
TWIN FALLS — A California man died Monday while BASE jumping off a bridge in southern Idaho.
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Brandon John Chance and his wife, Aly, both jumped from the bridge around noon, but Brandon Chance deployed his parachute late and hit the water with the chute only partially deployed.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart said Chance’s wife pulled him from the water and performed CPR, but the San Diego-area man did not survive his injuries.
The I.B. Perrine Bridge spans a canyon 486 feet above the Snake River in Twin Falls. It’s a popular destination for BASE jumpers and is the only man-made structure in the United States where people can BASE jump year-round without a permit. BASE stands for the things the extreme sport enthusiasts jump off using either parachutes or wingsuits: buildings, antennas, spans (bridges) and earth.
Police: Washington woman plotted killings of husband, others
LONGVIEW, Wash. — A Washington woman has been arrested on suspicion of planning to kill her estranged husband and two others.
The Longview Daily News reported 54-year-old Dawn Renee Rolfe appeared in Cowlitz Superior Court Monday following her arrest Friday.
Authorities said a co-worker at Rolfe’s job reported to sheriff’s deputies in August that Rolfe told her a detailed plan to have her husband of 25 years killed.
Police said Rolfe sought revenge against her husband for leaving her and wanted to arrange his death, as well as the killings of his mother and new girlfriend.
Records indicate Rolfe initially planned to shoot them herself, but later asked the co-worker to accompany her to Portland, Ore., to offer money and jewelry to someone to commit the killings.
Man who killed partner, dumped her body gets life in prison
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man has pleaded guilty to stabbing his partner to death and dumping her body near a summer camp in Sandy last year.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Martin Gallo-Gallardo pleaded guilty Monday in Clackamas County Circuit Court to killing Coral Rodrigues-Lorenzo. He was sentenced to life in prison, with eligibility for parole in 25 years.
A Camp Namanu employee found the body of Rodriguez-Lorenzo in a ditch Oct. 28. Police identified her body after her children reported her missing.
Clackamas County Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Owen said the two had been at a party in the hours before the murder and that people reported seeing Gallo-Gallardo acting angry.
Police said he confessed to the murder soon after the woman’s body was found.
Ex-pharmacist who filmed people in bathrooms pleads guilty
PORTLAND, Ore. — A former pharmacist has pleaded guilty to 20 counts related to placing hidden cameras in workplace bathrooms.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Johnny Tuck Chee Chan pleaded guilty Tuesday and is expected to be sentenced to 12 years in prison. Chan also will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
According to a search warrant, Portland police were notified in November 2017 by Kaiser Permanente that an employee had discovered a camera. Chan also recorded co-workers in an employee restroom at a Banana Republic store near Portland International Airport in 2017.
Prosecutors said they identified 78 people, including minors, who were recorded without permission. Most of the victims were women, and they were in single-user restrooms. Some were changing after exercising during the work day.
Chan has surrendered his pharmacist’s license.
Washington man pleads guilty to motel shooting and robbery
EVERETT, Wash. — A Washington man has pleaded guilty to shooting a northwest motel guest a dozen times during a robbery attempt.
The Herald Net reported 25-year-old Harry Jones was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery for nearly killing the now 40-year-old Everett man during his stay at the Farwest Motel in 2018.
Authorities said Jones held the man at gunpoint, demanded drugs and money and then opened fire hitting his chest, legs and head after he tried to defend himself.
Authorities said Jones was the fifth of five defendants to be convicted in the shooting; the other four have been sentenced.
Jones could face the longest sentence with 31 years in prison because of his felony criminal history.
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 1.