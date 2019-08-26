Cougar sightings reported on Lewis & Clark campus near Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Lewis & Clark College officials say there have been numerous cougar sightings on or near the Portland school.
Local news media reported a notice went out to the campus community alerting people of the sightings at the private college. According to the notice, there was a possible sighting at the undergraduate campus.
A sign posted near the college also warns of the sightings.
Surveillance cameras captured a cougar walking in the Dunthorope neighborhood last month near the campus.
Hiker dies from fall at Oregon state park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities in Oregon say a male hiker died after falling 100 feet at Smith Rock State Park.
Local news media reported the man fell while making his way down a climbers’ path toward the northeast Lower Gorge Saturday.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s office said hiker was pronounced dead at the scene.
Glacier park resident scratched by bat with rabies
WEST GLACIER, Mont. — A Glacier National Park resident is undergoing rabies vaccinations after being scratched by a rabid bat.
Park administrators said it’s the first known case of a rabid bat in the park this year. The incident occurred in the St. Mary area.
Officials said they plan to seal off bat roosting spaces after the animals leave in September.
Park Superintendent Jeff Mow said in a statement that people who come into contact with a bat need to follow testing protocols. Those include capturing the animal and submitting it for testing.
Rabies can be fatal in humans. Less than 1 percent of bats carry the viral disease.
Montana proposes new rules for troubled teen treatment
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana health department is proposing new rules for licensing private residential treatment programs for troubled teens now that the agency has oversight of such programs.
The proposed rules include licensing requirements, unannounced inspections and protocols for reporting abuse and neglect. Programs would not be allowed to punish residents’ behavior through seclusion, physical discipline, excessive physical exercise or by withholding food or water, or denying family visits, the rules state.
Programs would have to develop admission policies to define the types of issues they treat and staff must pass background checks, according to the proposed rules.
Public comment on the proposed rules will be taken at a hearing Sept. 12 at the DPHHS auditorium in Helena, the Missoulian reported. Written comment is also being accepted by mail or email.
Prior to July 1, state law allowed a board made up mostly of administrators of private treatment programs to oversee private residential treatment programs.
The state Department of Public Health and Human Services removed 27 children from The Ranch for Kid in northwestern Montana just weeks after gaining oversight of the 15 licensed programs citing escalating reports of physical and psychological abuse at the ranch.