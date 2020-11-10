Man convicted of sexual assault on flight gets prison
SEATTLE — A California man was sentenced to two years in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting of a woman on a flight from London to Seattle in 2018.
Babak Rezapour, of Van Nuys, Calif., was sentenced Friday in federal court in Seattle, U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran said in a news release.
Rezapour, 43, was convicted in January of abusive sexual contact in a special aircraft jurisdiction and abusive sexual contact with an incapacitated victim. The jury convicted him following a five-day jury trial in which Rezapour denied the allegations.
The charges said Rezapour repeatedly assaulted a 22-year-old woman on the flight on Jan. 10, 2018.
The woman had taken prescribed anti-anxiety and anti-nausea medicine and drank two glasses of wine, including one Rezapour bought for her, court documents said. Afterward, she “described feeling hazy and had difficulty remaining awake.”
The complaint states that a Norwegian Air crew member later found the woman “visibly shaken and crying,” near the restrooms. The woman told the crew member what happened, and she was moved to the front of the plane, documents said.
Rezapour denied that he had touched the woman but witnesses said otherwise. Laboratory tests showed that his DNA was inside the woman’s underwear, according to the court records.
Two deputies hurt in Seattle shooting that killed man
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Two King County deputies were shot Monday in suburban Seattle in an exchange of gunfire with a man who died at the scene, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.
Woodinville Fire and Rescue said on Twitter before 2 p.m. that the incident happened near an apartment complex, that medics had taken the deputies to hospitals and that one was in critical condition.
Harborview Medical Center spokesperson Susan Gregg said a 55-year-old deputy was brought to the Seattle hospital, treated and discharged Monday evening.
The other deputy was taken to EvergreenHealth Medical Center in the suburb of Kirkland and a spokesperson said that deputy was in stable condition. The deputies have injuries that are serious but not life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputies responded to the apartment complex around 12:15 p.m. after reports of suspicious circumstances possibly involving a “prowling of vehicles,” sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer told the Seattle Times. He said the deputies saw a man walking outside the apartment complex with “some sort of case” slung over his shoulder.
The deputies tried to talk to the man who then pulled out a weapon and fired at deputies, Meyer said. The deputies returned fire, fatally shooting the man, Meyer said.
Street racing: Portland police make arrests, tow cars
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say 14 people were arested and 16 cars were towed after street racers took over multiple streets in Portland, Ore., Sunday night.
KOIN reported some of those arrested were from California and Washington.
Portland police said more than 400 vehicles gathered for a speed racing event about 8 p.m.
Street racing has been an ongoing problem in Portland over the years and increasingly recently.
“Addressing these crimes has been challenging and resource intensive,” police said in a statement. “With additional resources available, PPB was able to be more effective in addressing the problem.”
One dead, one critically injured in electrical accident
SEATTLE — Police say one man is dead and another was transported to Harborview Medical Center for life-threatening injuries following an electrocution accident in Seattle’s Central District neighborhood.
KOMO-TV reported police responded with Seattle fire crews to Second Avenue on Saturday just before 3 p.m. for an accident that occurred at a church where a crew appeared to be working on the side of the building.
Police said the two men were moving an aluminum ladder when a large gust of wind pushed it into an electrical wire electrocuting them both.
A 52-year-old male died and a 27-year-old male was transported to Harborview Medical Center where he is in critical condition.
Man crossing highway hit by 2 vehicles and killed
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 60-year-old man who was crossing Pacific Highway in Federal Way was struck by two vehicles and killed Sunday, police said.
Police were called at about 5:30 p.m. to Pacific Highway South, just north of South 312th Street for reports of a collision. Police said the first vehicle that struck the man caused him to fall on the ground. The driver stopped.
The second vehicle struck the man while he was on the ground and kept going, authorities said.
The man died at the scene.
Police said their initial investigation reveals that the victim was not in a crosswalk when he was struck. As for the vehicle that kept going, police said they have no information on it yet.