Solar power deal involving Idaho homeowners reached
BOISE — An Idaho utility has reached an agreement involving paying homeowners who generate electricity with rooftop solar panels and other renewable energy methods.
Idaho Power and the staff of the Idaho Public Utilities Commission on Friday submitted the agreement to the commission for its possible approval.
The Sierra Club, city of Boise, Idaho Irrigation Pumpers Association and others also took part in the negotiations.
Idaho Power has 560,000 customers in Idaho and eastern Oregon, with increasing numbers of homeowners generating power and being credited for extra power sold back to the utility.
Idaho Power said the current system allows homeowners to sell power without paying their fair share to maintain the company’s vast electric grid.
Solar power backers fear killing incentives for homeowners to produce clean energy.
The agreement calls for the commission to hold public hearings.
Six students injured in school bus crash
KUNA, Idaho — Six middle and high school students sustained minor injuries when a vehicle collided with the school bus they were riding in southwestern Idaho.
The crash happened at 7:25 a.m. Monday in Kuna.
Kuna School District spokeswoman Allison Westfall said five of the injured students were picked up by their parents after the crash, and the sixth student was taken to a nearby hospital.
The rest of the students were driven to school by another bus.
Two arrested in ongoing Portland street racing crackdown
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have arrested two men as part of its ongoing crackdown on street racing.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported police said 19-year-old Daniel Lopez was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and reckless endangering.
Police said 29-year-old Weston Obrien was taken into custody on felony warrants.
Lopez was released from custody on his own recognizance Monday. Obrien remains in the Multnomah County Detention Center.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported extensively in 2018 on Portland’s street-racing scene. The events sometimes draw as many as 1,000 spectators, and race participants have been known to block freeways and urban arterials like Marine Drive.
Natural gas leak in Seattle’s University District prompts evacuations
SEATTLE — A natural gas leak at a construction site in Seattle’s University District is prompting evacuations.
The Seattle Fire Department responded to Northeast 45th Street and Brooklyn Avenue Northeast around 1:45 p.m. Monday. Buildings including the University of Washington Tower were evacuated.
The evacuation zone extends from 12th Avenue Northeast to the east to University Way to the west, and Northeast 43rd Street to the south to Northeast 47th Street to the north. Seattle Fire is asking people to avoid the area.
Puget Sound Energy crews arrived on scene at 2:30 p.m.
Last week, a gas leak in Seattle led to evacuations and injured three Puget Sound Energy workers. Seattle Fire said contractors were digging in the area using an excavator, which hit and ruptured a line.
State considering five sites for Montana history museum
HELENA, Mont. — The state is considering five sites for a new Montana history museum.
Lee Newspapers of Montana reported the possibilities include upgrading the Montana Historical Society building and adding another building nearby or purchasing property at the former site of the Capital Hill Mall in Helena.
Other candidates include a spot east of St. Peter’s Health, land the state owns near the Department of Transportation building on the east side of Helena and property available for long-term lease near the airport.
The 2019 Legislature approved an increase in the state’s lodging tax to help pay for the project, which would allow the Montana Historical Society to display a larger share of the state’s collection.
John Lewis, director of the Department of Administration, will make the final decision on the museum’s location.
Regulators ask for expedited power grid reliability study
BILLINGS, Mont. — Utility regulators from three states used nearly identical language in letters urging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to speed up its study on the effects of upcoming coal-fired power plant closures on the U.S. power grid.
The Billings Gazette reported the language appeared to originate from the American Coalition for Clean Coal Electricity, a coal lobbying group.
FERC is studying whether the U.S. energy grid would remain reliable with the closures and whether the government should subsidize some energy sources.
The letters asking FERC to expedite the study were signed by Montana Public Service Commission Chairman Brad Johnson, Wyoming PSC Chairwoman Kara B. Fornstrom and two members of Alabama’s PSC.