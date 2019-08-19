Man found dead in Idaho pond
BOISE — The body of a man has been found in an Idaho pond.
Boise police say officers responded to Quinn’s Pond Saturday night for an apparent drowning. Police found the body of a man who had been in the water for several days. Police don’t suspect foul play.
Police said the man was last seen by friends and family on Wednesday.
The Ada County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity after notifying next of kin.
Train hits truck in Montana, killing two
BILLINGS, Mont. — A freight train struck a commercial truck in northeastern Montana, killing the two men in the truck.
The Montana Highway Patrol said the truck was hauling oilfield waste to a dumpsite shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday when the collision happened at a crossing without lights east of Culbertson. The collision separated the box of the truck from the cab.
The victims, who were 18 and 21, died at the scene. Their names haven’t been released. No one on the BSNF Railway train was injured.
The patrol told The Billings Gazette the truck was believed to be carrying filters used in oil fields to a nearby dump site.
Associated Press