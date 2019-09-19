Everett pastor sentenced for rape of 14-year-old girl
EVERETT, Wash. — A church pastor was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for raping a 14-year-old girl in his congregation.
The Daily Herald reported 36-year-old Eli Antonio Diaz-Valdez was sentenced last week in Snohomish County Superior Court for third-degree rape of a child and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
Diaz-Valdez was pastor of a small congregation that rented space at the Sanctuary Covenant Church in Everett.
Prosecutors said he first sent the 14-year-old girl a text message in November 2016 saying he just wanted to talk. Court documents say she obliged because he was a pastor and she needed to be nice to him because of that.
The girl later reported he made her feel special. Much later, the girl reported she realized she was being groomed.
In March 2017, court documents say he raped her at the church.
Hunter recovering after grizzly attacks in Montana mountains
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana officials say a Washington man remains in stable condition and two New Mexico men have been treated and released after back-to-back grizzly bear attacks in the same area.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Morgan Jacobsen said authorities were still trying to determine if the attacks involved the same bear.
They occurred Monday within a mile of one another in the Gravelly mountains of southwestern Montana.
In the first encounter, two archery hunters from New Mexico were tracking elk when a bear charged and injured both men. It left after being sprayed with bear spray.
That evening, two hunters from Washington were charged by a bear and one of them was mauled. The men fired gunshots at the animal until it left.
Jacobsen said it’s unclear if they hit the bear.
Man dies after being hit by car while crossing street in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Police say a man died after being struck by a sport utility vehicle while crossing the street in Pocatello Tuesday night.
The Idaho State Journal reported the man was using a walker to cross the busy road, and police said he was carried for more than 150 feet on the SUV’s hood before the vehicle came to a stop.
Emergency responders tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not injured in the collision.
Police have not yet released the names of the man who was killed or the woman who was driving the SUV.
The collision remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed against the driver.
Man sentenced for stealing thousands from missing mom
PORTLAND, Ore. — Nearly 10 years after a Klamath County woman went missing, her son has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing thousands in Social Security benefits meant for her.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported 64-year-old Theodore Kirk will spend 15 months in prison for stealing more than $30,000 in government funds in the name of his mother, Nadine Kirk.
Although Kirk does not face any charges related to his mother’s death, U.S. District Court Judge Michael McShane told him Sept. 6 that he would give him one week to reveal where his mother’s remains were before he formally sentenced him. Kirk hasn’t answered that question.
On Sept. 6, Kirk filed a suit in federal court against seven people related to his trial, including defense attorney Brian Butler and Klamath County sheriff’s deputy Nick Kennedy. Kirk filed a suit for $440 million claiming his civil rights were violated and that he was convicted for a crime he did not commit.
Man gets two years for sex crimes against teen boy
PORTLAND, Ore. — The ex-boyfriend of a wealthy Portland activist has been sentenced to two years in prison for sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy in a Eugene motel room.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported during the trial last week of defendant Kiah Lawson, the victim testified that both activist Terry Bean and Lawson picked him up in Bean’s car at a Eugene convenience store in 2013 after connecting with him through Grindr, a hookup app for men.
The victim said the pair drove him to a motel room and engaged in various sex acts with him.
Bean is scheduled for a November trial on the same charges as a jury found Lawson guilty of on Friday: felony third-degree sodomy and misdemeanor third-degree sexual abuse. Bean has pleaded not guilty.
The victim, now 21, read a statement at Lawson’s sentencing saying both men should own up to the truth and quit blaming him for their sexual crimes.