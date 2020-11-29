Coast Guard suspends search for man swept away by surf
PORTLAND — The Coast Guard suspended its search Saturday for a man who presumably drowned while crabbing in a bay on the northern Oregon coast.
Around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, the Oregon State Police, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Netarts Fire and Rescue, and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a small inflatable boat that had capsized at the mouth of Netarts Bay.
Preliminary investigation revealed that two people, Srun Hong, 53, and Lyda Hong, 41, had been crabbing when the boat capsized in the heavy surf.
Lyda Hong was recovered in the surf by a Coast Guard helicopter crew. She was wearing a life jacket and was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released, Oregon State Police said.
Srun Hong, who was not wearing a life jacket, has not been located and is presumed drowned.
Police arrest 3 during demonstration in Seattle
SEATTLE — Three people were arrested during a demonstration on Capitol Hill on Friday night, including a man who hit an officer with a cane.
A video from the night, sent to KOMO News, shows a man with a cane being pushed away by a police officer. As the officer walks away the man swings his cane and hits the officer, who then pepper-sprays the man in the face and forces him to the ground.
Seattle Police told KOMO News that the man was arrested for assault on an officer.
During the evening a group of people also blocked traffic in the city resulting in officers announcing an order to disperse.
Two people were arrested for failure to disperse, obstructing, resisting arrest and property.
COVID outbreak reported on Oregon mink farm
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon mink farm has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 among animals and staff.
The Statesman Journal reported the farm has been placed under quarantine, meaning no animals or animal products can leave the farm.
The state has not said where the farm is located, how many animals the farm has, when the farmer reported the illnesses, or when the animals were tested.
Ten samples from mink have come back positive for SARS-CoV-2, the animal virus linked to COVID-19 in humans, ODA said. The farm also is reporting cases of COVID-19 in staff.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture recommended the farmer and staff self-isolate.
Outbreaks in farmed mink have been reported in several states and countries.
Earlier this month Denmark announced it would kill all 17 million of the mink raised there after confirmation that 12 people had been infected with a mutated strain of COVID-19 that had spread from mink to humans.
Head-on crash early Friday on I-84 in Boise kills one
BOISE —A crash on Interstate 84 in Boise during the early hours of Friday killed a wrong-way driver, according to the Idaho State Police.
At 4:11 a.m. Friday, ISP investigated a two-vehicle crash on I-84 at milepost 50.5 in Boise. David Baerwaldt, 66, of St. George, Utah, was driving westbound in a 2016 Peterbilt semi hauling two trailers. The semitrailer was struck head-on by a 1997 Saturn SL that was heading east in the westbound lanes. The driver, Corben Ball, 32, of Kuna, died at the scene of the crash.
Baerwaldt was wearing his seat belt and was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Meridian.
Fears grow over Inland Northwest hospital capacity
SPOKANE — Health officials in rural communities in Washington state are worried that Thanksgiving gatherings could take the COVID-19 pandemic from bad to worse and, in some places, overwhelm already strained health systems.
The Spokesman-Review reported the small towns surrounding Spokane County have experienced a surge in cases in recent weeks, mirroring trends seen statewide.
In the past two weeks, the Northeast Tri County Health District, which covers Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties, reported more than 300 new COVID-19 cases, a record number accounting for a third of their total cases confirmed thus far in the pandemic.
Similarly, Lincoln County has seen more than 50 cases in the past few weeks, which account for a third of the total cases recorded in the county.
“What we’re finding is a lot of our cases that we’ve identified here, we can track back to people in Spokane,” said Ed Dzedzy, public health administrator in Lincoln County. “It’s just the nature of the beast, and it’s not pointing a finger at anybody, but the virus is going to do what it does; People move from rural to urban to buy goods and go to work.”
Lincoln County experienced a few larger outbreaks this month in long-term care settings and one larger family cluster. In the three counties north of Spokane County, outbreaks at social gatherings, workplaces, restaurants, bars and churches have led to a surge in cases.