Seattle police say officers shot back and killed a person who fired at them
SEATTLE — Seattle police say a person suspected of shooting two others fired at officers Tuesday night and was killed when officers fired back.
Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nollette says officers were responding to a shooting Tuesday night near the Northwest African American Museum when the suspect came around a corner and fired at the officers.
Officers shot back and the individual was fatally wounded.
Nollette said two victims were shot and one of them died on the way to the hospital. Police believe the suspect knew the victims.
No other injuries were reported.
Nollette said police believe the person who was shot by police might have lived in that Central District neighborhood and had “some sort of a relationship” with the two people he is believed to have shot.
Coast Guardsman stationed in Port Angeles pleads not guilty to child rape
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A U.S. Coast Guard petty officer first class stationed in Port Angeles has pleaded not guilty to child rape and incest.
Brandyn Sampson, 37, entered the plea last week in Clallam County Superior Court, the Peninsula Daily News reported.
The 18-year Coast Guardsman who went to high school in Port Angeles is stationed at Ediz Hook at Coast Guard Air Station/Sector Field Office Port Angeles.
At the urging of Sampson’s attorney Karen Unger, Judge Brent Basden reduced Sampson’s bail from $250,000 to $25,000 on conditions that Sampson stay with his parents in Spokane, observe a new protective order preventing contact with the alleged victim and electronic home monitoring. Sampson was released on bail Friday.
The charges filed in late January include special allegations that Sampson violated his position of trust and took part in an ongoing pattern of abuse of a minor.
The incidents allegedly happened between May 2018 and May 2019, when the child was between 12 and 14.
Jury finds Oregon man guilty of multiple child sexual abuse charges
ALBANY, Ore. — A Junction City man has been found guilty of nearly two dozen charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a child.
Michael Long, 36, was found guilty last week in Linn County Circuit Court of 10 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, five counts of encouraging child sexual abuse, three counts of unlawful sexual penetration, three counts of sodomy and strangulation, the Albany Democrat-Herald reported.
Prosecutor Julia Baker said the jury found him guilty on all charges after about an hour of deliberation. Long is scheduled to be sentenced April 6 and could receive more than 150 years in prison.
Fourth Montana legislator has tested positive for COVID-19
HELENA, Mont. — A fourth Montana lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19 during this year’s session, COVID-19 panel chairman Sen. Jason Ellsworth said Wednesday.
GOP Rep. Becky Beard of Elliston received the positive results Wednesday morning and gave permission for her name to be released, Ellsworth said in a statement.
Beard was not a direct contact to fellow Republican Rep. Brian Putnam of Kalispell, who received a positive test result on Sunday.
Beard is asymptomatic and has been participating in the Legislature remotely this week. She was last in the Capitol on Friday, Ellsworth said.
Tiny Oregon town gets federal grant to restore running water
A small town in northwest Oregon is getting a $1 million grant to restore running water after the town’s water treatment facility burned during last year’s Labor Day fires.
The grant for the City of Detroit, coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, should allow it to create a temporary ultrafiltration packaged plant that will supply potable water.
The Statesman Journal reported that Mayor Jim Trett said it wasn’t clear when the water would actually be running. It could take anywhere from two weeks to a month or longer.
The fix is also temporary. Detroit still will have to figure out a long-term solution. For months since the fire, the county has been providing potable water via a water truck at the city park for a few hours each day.
Detroit is located in Marion County and has a population of about 80.
Police say shooting last week of a 15-year-old girl was an accident
AUBURN, Wash. — A shooting last week that left one 15-year-old girl in critical condition has been ruled an accident, police say.
Auburn Police responded to the incident that happened last Friday around 7:30 p.m. at a home on 297th Place. An Auburn Police commander told Q13 News the girl’s 13-year-old brother was playing with a gun he thought was unloaded, and accidentally shot his older sister.
Paula Horstead, the children’s grandmother, said the family is heartbroken. Horstead said her daughter was a victim of gun violence as a teen, and this shooting incident is now opening up old wounds.