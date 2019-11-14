Boise woman gets probation for federal program theft
BOISE — A Boise woman has been sentenced to five years of probation for misusing money intended for a program supporting veterans on personal purchases, including a trip to Washington, D.C., and more than $1,000 spent at a California resort.
U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced the sentence against 40-year-old Szilvia Rideg on Wednesday.
Federal prosecutors said Rideg worked as the executive director of the Idaho Veterans Research and Education Foundation from 2015 to 2018, and that in 2016 she began using the foundation’s credit card to make unauthorized charges at places like Sunglass Hut and Victoria’s Secret. Prosecutors said she misapplied more than $44,000 belonging to the foundation, and then altered the foundation’s checking account statements to cover up the misuse.
Ridig paid more than $44,000 in restitution before her sentencing for federal program theft, a felony.
Man fatally shot by Snohomish sheriff’s deputy identified as Everett resident
SEATTLE — A man fatally shot by a Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy has been identified as a 44-year-old Everett man.
The county medical examiner’s office released Ryan D. Hemmingson’s name Tuesday.
The Seattle Times reported Hemmingson was shot by a deputy in South Everett around 8 p.m. Saturday.
The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team said deputies had been called to an apartment complex there after receiving a report that Hemmingson was suicidal and had harmed himself with a knife.
The multi-agency team said Hemmingson “began to advance” on deputies when they arrived. One deputy deployed a less-lethal pepper ball gun before another officer shot Hemmingson.
Hemmingson died at an Everett hospital.
The agency said a knife was recovered from the scene but it wasn’t clear if Hemmingson was holding the knife at the time of the shooting.
The officers have been put on leave while the shooting is investigated.
Education officials revoke license of teacher who hid gun
BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana education officials have revoked the teaching license of a former Hardin art teacher who hid a gun that a student brought to school and then lied to investigators by saying she found it while cleaning her classroom.
Nora Block was arrested in January 2018, was later fired and convicted of tampering with evidence for hiding the gun while school officials were investigating a report that a student brought a gun to school.
The Billings Gazette reported Block was not represented at the Nov. 7 Board of Public Education meeting where her license was revoked.
Office of Public Instruction attorney Julia Swingley said that while Block’s teaching license expired in June, officials wanted to revoke it so the information would show up in case Block applied for a teaching license in another state.
Oregon school bus crashes, driver arrested for investigation of DUI
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Police in Oregon say a school bus with 10 children aboard crashed into a ditch, and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office near Portland said no one on the bus was hurt. The yellow bus had front-end damage from the Wednesday morning crash on a rural road 20 miles west of Portland. The children were 10 to 16 years old.
Deputies said driver Jonathan Gates, 20, appeared to be impaired and was arrested. A photo released by the sheriff’s office showed the handcuffed driver being searched by deputies.
The Forest Grove School District said the children were from local elementary, middle and high schools and that the driver had veered off the road. It wasn’t immediately clear if Gates had an attorney.
Father fatally shot after ignoring county deputies’ warnings
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Washington authorities say a 74-year-old father was fatally shot by his son after ignoring deputies’ warnings not to engage with him after a disturbance at their home.
Local news media reported that King County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a 41-year-old man threatening to hurt people Tuesday.
Sgt. Ryan Abbott said deputies had been called to the home before for mental health checks on the same man.
Authorities said the son refused to leave the home when deputies arrived.
Deputies said they were deescalating the situation when the man’s father arrived.
Abbott said they couldn’t keep the father outside since no crime occurred. Deputies heard gunfire after the father entered the home.
The son surrendered and was immediately arrested and booked for investigation of murder.