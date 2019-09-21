Washington police arrest teen planning Columbine-like attack
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — A Washington teenager has been arrested after his mother reported his journal contained plans of a school attack on the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting.
Authorities said the 17-year-old College Place High School student was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony harassment and threats to bomb or injure property.
Authorities said the detailed journal included times, specific firearms and explosives, locations, an established date of April 20, 2020, and plans to kill his mother and her boyfriend.
Police said officers informed the southeast Washington school of the threat, but school was already done for the day.
High school authorities said the school was scheduled to run on a regular schedule Wednesday.
Man gets 25 years for hitting, killing man in work zone
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing a state highway worker while driving through a construction zone after huffing compressed air.
Ethan James Anderson of Billings pleaded guilty in June to vehicular homicide while under the influence for the October 2018 death of 52-year-old Jeffrey Dyekman at a road construction site in Billings.
Prosecutors said Anderson appeared to “plow into the construction zone without warning.”
The Billings Gazette reported Anderson was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison with 15 years suspended. Prosecutors and Dykeman’s family asked for the maximum sentence of 50 years while the defense sought 20 years with 15 years suspended, citing Anderson’s traumatic childhood.
Search ends for bear following back-to-back grizzly attacks
BOZEMAN, Mont.— Wildlife officials have ended their search for the grizzly bear or bears responsible for back-to-back attacks on hunters in the same area of southwestern Montana.
Fish Wildlife and Parks spokesman Morgan Jacobsen said Friday a helicopter flight and three days of ground searches did not turn up any grizzlies in the area of Monday’s attacks.
The surprise encounters happened about 11 hours apart and within a mile of each other in the Gravelly Mountains south of Ennis.
Jacobsen said a Washington man injured in one of the attacks was to be released from a hospital in Butte on Friday. He’s expected to receive further treatment at home.
Two New Mexico hunters injured in the second attack were previously treated and released.
Montana health department confirms vaping-related illness
HELENA, Mont. — Montana’s health department has confirmed the state’s first case of severe lung disease associated with vaping.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services and RiverStone Health in Billings said Friday a Yellowstone County resident in their 30s with a history of vaping nicotine and THC was hospitalized in August and is now recovering.
Nationally, eight deaths from severe pulmonary illness associated with vaping have been confirmed.
Last week the state health department asked residents to consider not using e-cigarettes while the implications are investigated. They said at the time they were investigating possible vaping-related illnesses.
Doctors have said the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury and most patients reported vaping THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Symptoms could include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain and fatigue and can worsen over a short period of time.
Man killed by Missoula officers refused to give up gun
MISSOULA, Mont. — Court records say a man who was killed in Missoula on Sept. 2 had refused efforts by police officers to take away his gun.
Records indicate 35-year-old Steven Cole Gill was shot inside a recreational vehicle by officers responding to a report of drug activity. Investigators found a revolver in the toilet, “barrel up.”
Officers Chris Proper and Eric Weber said they responded to the motor home shortly before 5 p.m.
Both said Gill was holding a gun, which they tried to remove by force. They were unsuccessful and both shot Gill. The officers are on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.
The Missoulian reported Gill had been under investigation for drug possession earlier this year and had a previous conviction for assaulting an officer.
Washington hiker injured by falling tree
VERLOT, Wash. — A 69-year-old hiker was injured when a falling tree struck her on the Lake 22 trail east of Granite Falls, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
The Everett Daily Herald reported the woman had suffered neck and back pain and couldn’t walk back to trailhead Wednesday.
Twelve volunteers with Snohomish County Volunteer Search & Rescue and Everett Mountain Rescue found the woman around 11 a.m.
The volunteers treated the woman and carried her back to the trailhead, where she was taken to a hospital.