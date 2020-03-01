Idaho Senate rejects bill to raise smoking age to 21
BOISE — Idaho lawmakers have rejected legislation raising the legal smoking age to 21.
The Idaho Senate rejected the bill with a 22-10 vote Thursday.
President Donald Trump and the Food and Drug Administration approved raising the federal minimum age in December. That makes it illegal for retailers to sell tobacco products to anyone younger than 21.
The Idaho legislation would have outlawed possessing tobacco by anyone ages 18 to 20.
Backers said the law would help prevent young people from becoming addicted to tobacco and facing its many negative health effects.
Opponents said they didn’t think it necessary for the state to match federal law.
Death of Montana girl reported missing ruled accidental
BILLINGS, Mont. — The death of a 16-year-old Hardin girl who went missing after reportedly walking away from a highway rest stop has been ruled accidental, Montana authorities said Saturday.
The ruling on Selena Not Afraid’s death by the Montana State Medical Examiner’s Office was released by the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Billings Gazette.
Not Afraid’s death will remain under review by the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, the sheriff’s office statement said.
Not Afraid reportedly walked away from an Interstate 90 rest stop between Billings and Hardin on New Year’s Day. Her body was found 20 days later, less than a mile away.
An autopsy found she died of hypothermia. She was not wearing adequate clothing for the cold weather, according to the missing person report issued on New Year’s Day.
Couple plead guilty to drug charges
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A couple who had been living on the reservation of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe pleaded guilty this week to charges related to selling heroin from their home.
Ryan Eric Fletcher, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday and Linnette Torres, 29, pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to distribute heroin.
Torres is a member of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.
On at least five occasions last summer, a person working with law enforcement was able to purchase heroin from Torres’ residence on Elders Boulevard, a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle states.
A search warrant served in August at the residence and a storage unit rented by the couple led law enforcement officers to nearly 28 grams of heroin, weapons, ammunition, cash, pills and other drug paraphernalia.
“I am committed to working with our tribal partners to combat the scourge of drug addiction in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran in the release.
Fletcher and Torres will be sentenced May 15.
Idaho man dies after crashing motorcycle
NAMPA — A man operating a motorcycle in Nampa on Friday lost control and crashed, suffering severe injuries that caused his death after he was taken to a Boise hospital, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department.
Officers arrived in the area of South Horton Street and West Maryland Avenue and found a 46-year-old Nampa resident who was the motorcycle’s driver, according to the release. The Nampa Fire Department and Canyon County Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the man, who was then taken to a hospital.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was not wearing a helmet, according to Nampa Police Lt. Jamie Burns.
Southern Idaho school faces budget shortfall, spending freeze
TWIN FALLS — A southern Idaho school district is freezing most spending through June because of a $1.4 million budget shortfall.
The Twin Falls School District said a drop in student numbers meant less money from the state, and that the district underestimated the cost of a classification of employees that includes custodians and secretaries.
Superintendent Brady Dickinson told the Times-News in a story Thursday that the district will avoid going into the red by using reserve money and cutting back on supplies, field trips and teacher conferences.
“Generally speaking this time of year, most of the expenditures have already happened, so people are starting to stock up for next year,” Dickinson said. “We’ll be pushing those expenses into the next budget year.”
Dickinson said school athletics will not be affected.