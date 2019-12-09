Twins climb to safety after fatal car crash
SEATTLE — Washington state authorities say 4-year-old twins freed themselves from their car seats and climbed an embankment seeking help following a car crash that killed their father.
KING-TV reported 47-year-old Corey Simmons of Langley died when the vehicle with his daughters in the backseat crashed on Whidbey Island around 6 p.m. Friday.
Family members said the girls climbed about 200 feet up to the road after the accident 34 miles north of Seattle.
Authorities said Simmons was not wearing a seatbelt when the car crashed into trees and went down the embankment.
Police said the girls were transported to a hospital with minor injuries after an unidentified woman passing in her car went back to help and called 911.
Authorities say the accident is under investigation.
Food stamp change could affect 19,000 in Oregon
SALEM, Ore.— A new federal rule could push at least 19,000 people in Oregon off food stamps next year, according to projections released by the state Department of Human Services.
The projection was released in response to a request from the Statesman Journal, which reported the rule change will leave states with less flexibility in allowing able-bodied adults without children to receive food stamps if they are not working or in a training program at least 20 hours a week.
Such adults typically can only get food stamps for up to three months in a 36-month period. But states can get waivers to provide aid longer if the recipient is in an economically depressed area.
The new rule, which takes effect April 1, would put in place more stringent requirements for when states can receive waivers for counties. Between January and April, Oregon would go from having 31 counties eligible for a waiver to six.
State officials have criticized the planned change.
The rule change doesn’t affect benefits for children, adults older than 50, or people who are disabled. Adults with children are not affected.
Food stamps are part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.
Washington study finds distinction with aircraft emissions
SEATTLE — Communities beneath flight paths at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are exposed to a special type of pollution caused by aircraft emissions, new research from the University of Washington indicates.
The university, in a release, described the study as the first to identify the unique signature of aircraft emissions in the state.
The researchers looked at communities within 10 miles of the airport and noticed a distinction between aircraft and car pollution. They referred to the airplanes’ emissions as “ultrafine particle pollution.”
Edmund Seto, co-principal investigator and associate professor of environmental and occupational health sciences at the university’s School of Public Health, said researchers found communities under the flight paths near the airport “are exposed to higher proportions of smaller-sized, ‘ultra-ultrafine’ pollution particles and over a larger area compared to pollution particles associated with roadways.”
The study did not look at potential health effects associated with exposure, KING-TV reported. But Michael Yost, professor and chairman of the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences, said in the release the findings create opportunities for follow-up research. Yost also was a co-investigator on the study.
The research was funded by the state Legislature, according to the university release.
Deputy injured trying to stop wrong-way driver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Authorities said a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy was struck by a driver who was attempting to get onto Interstate 5 going the wrong way.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy was northbound on the interstate, exiting at the Battle Ground off ramp, early Sunday when he spotted the driver. The office said the deputy activated his emergency lights and positioned his car to try to stop the driver but the driver collided with the deputy’s vehicle.
The office, in a statement, said the driver was not hurt, and the deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment and released.
Washington State Patrol is investigating the case.
University board of trustees to consider bonus for Schill
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon Board of Trustees plans to meet Tuesday to consider awarding a $100,000 bonus to president Michael Schill.
Students and staff have seen Schill’s $720,000 salary and annual bonuses as being at odds with the university’s statements that it does not have sufficient funds, the Register-Guard reported. There have been protests against the university administration over such things as tuition costs and program cuts.
Schill’s employment contract states his salary will remain at $720,000 through July 1. It will increase after that to $738,000.