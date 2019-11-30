Police: Newport, Ore., man fatally shot during argument; suspect arrested
NEWPORT, Ore. — Police say one person was fatally shot and a suspect has been arrested in the coastal town of Newport.
Newport police said officers were called to a home Wednesday for a man who had been shot.
Police said officers found Tony Larsen, 59, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Officers arrested Steven DeMauro, 65, who lives at the residence and had remained at the scene. Police said the investigation shows DeMauro shot Larsen during an argument.
Police said DeMauro was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on investigation of murder. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.
A major crimes team is investigating.
Washington plans to spray for gypsy moths following discovery of new variety
OLYMPIA — Two small areas of northwestern Washington likely will be sprayed with an insecticide to stop an outbreak of gypsy moths, including a type native to Asia never before detected in the U.S.
The Capital Press reported the Washington Department of Agriculture said it tentatively plans to release Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki over a small city on Puget Sound called Woodway, and an Everett neighborhood called Boulevard Bluffs.
Officials said a Hokkaido gypsy moth trapped in Woodway this summer was the first Hokkaido moth caught in the U.S.
Three hybrid Asian gypsy moths were caught in Boulevard Bluffs.
Gypsy moths native to Asia are more mobile than European varieties and are considered more of a danger to spread.
Before finalizing plans to spray next spring, the department will conduct environmental reviews and consult agencies, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Washington has sprayed for gypsy moths most years since 1979.
Public comment sought on rules intended to reduce Madison River crowding
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana officials are seeking public comment on proposed rules to address crowding on the popular Madison River outside Yellowstone National Park.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks released an online survey asking residents to rate alternatives to address issues such as commercial fishing outfitters, social conflict and angler use on the upper river and recreation on the lower river.
The deadline for public comment is Jan. 6.
The Madison River, known for its brown and rainbow trout fishery, starts in Yellowstone and flows past Ennis and into the Missouri River near Three Forks. The state has been considering regulations as the river has become more popular.
The Fish and Wildlife Commission voted earlier this month to ask the public what it would consider proper management of the river.
Authorities: King County masseur stalked client
SEATTLE — King County prosecutors say a man was stalked for months by his masseur, who showed up at the victim’s gym and coffee shop, twice appeared naked in his front yard and installed a tracking device on his Jeep.
Court records say 34-year-old Christopher Piscatella allegedly became fixated on the 47-year-old client, who found Piscatella on an online directory for professional massage therapists offering therapeutic massage. But a search of the state Department of Health’s website found no record of Piscatella as a licensed massage therapist.
Prosecutors last week charged Piscatella with felony stalking, stalking, second-degree malicious mischief and two counts of indecent exposure.
The Seattle Times reported that Piscatella is to be arraigned Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.
University of Montana to offer psychology class on happiness
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana has announced a new course entitled “The Art and Science of Happiness,” joining other universities in adding the emotion to the curriculum.
The Missoulian reported Wednesday that psychologists John and Rita Sommers-Flanagan are expected to teach this spring about the traits and habits that enable people to flourish.
University professors said the course aims to make the research applicable to students’ lives by using contemporary approaches, from mindfulness to emotion-monitoring phone applications.
Professors said the students will be graded in the course on knowledge-based assessments, not on their state of being.
Officials said 28 students had registered as of Monday.
Officials said a Harvard University course on the topic drew 900 students in 2006 and a similar course at Yale drew 1,200 students in 2018.