Renton police shoot, kill man
RENTON, Wash. — Police say a Renton police sergeant who approached a man about a possible liquor violation fatally shot him after the man pulled out what appeared to be a shotgun.
The Seattle Times reported the man was shot around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. The patrol sergeant radioed that he witnessed a liquor violation. The man pulled “what appeared to be a shotgun,” but dropped it and ran when the sergeant fired at least one round at him, according to a police statement.
An officer arrived and fired a less-lethal round at the man, who police said “refused to obey commands to stop.” Police said the man pulled a knife and moved toward the officers, and that the sergeant fired at least one more shot to stop him.
The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center. A Renton police spokesman confirmed the man died.
The sergeant has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard for police shooting investigations.
Man pleads guilty to setting illegal trap that killed dog
MISSOULA, Mont. — A western Montana man has pleaded guilty to charges that he set illegal traps near the Clark Fork River in Missoula, killing a dog.
Jaymz Partida pleaded guilty Thursday during his initial appearance in Justice Court for setting traps without tags and not properly setting a conibear trap — which is designed to kill an animal quickly. Conibear traps are required to be recessed into a box or tube, said Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokeswoman Vivaca Crowser.
Partida declined a court-appointed attorney and said he wanted to take responsibility for his actions.
Partida, 45, still faces a charge of illegally setting traps within the city limits, which will be heard in Municipal Court.
Partida and his nephew, Michael Bruno, 35, were both cited after the Dec. 1 death of a 17-month-old dog.
Bruno told local news media after Thursday’s hearing that he was teaching his uncle how to trap and was responsible for the traps. Bruno has not yet appeared in court.
Both men said they felt bad about the dog’s death.
Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway set a Wednesday restitution hearing for Partida.
Man found guilty in shooting of Oregon police officer
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem man was found guilty Thursday of shooting a veteran Salem police officer four times during a nighttime traffic stop April 14.
The Statesman-Journal reported Jaime Lee Jimenez, 39, was found guilty of premeditated, attempted aggravated murder following a stipulated facts trial before Marion County Judge Thomas Hart.
He also pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and dealing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.
Officer Michelle Pratt was patrolling solo when she pulled over a minivan being driven by Jimenez. Jimenez, a convicted felon, had an active warrant out for his arrest for a domestic violence incident.
Pratt was shot in her back, left arm and both legs. Her ballistic vest stopped the bullet in her back.
Pratt was released from the hospital the morning after the shooting.
Teen pool death leads to new rules at Hillsboro facility
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Hillsboro Parks and Recreation Department is changing protocols at the Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center after a teenager was found dead under a pool cover there last month.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported on Nov. 20, Nabila Maazouz, a 14-year-old student at the Oregon Episcopal School who swam for the Liberty High School team, was found underwater at the recreation center after her swim team had finished practice.
Authorities said the swimmers pulled a cover over the pool before leaving the water. As the team was leaving, they noticed Maazouz was missing and she was later found in the pool.
This week, city officials announced that only staff members will be allowed to cover or uncover the pool. Additionally, a dedicated lifeguard will be required to monitor the pool during any practices.
Man who discussed U.S. attack gets nearly five years in prison
MISSOULA, Mont. — A 21-year-old New York man who pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI after authorities said he talked about joining the Islamic State and avenging the New Zealand mosque shootings has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison.
Fabjan Alameti was sentenced in federal court in Missoula on Friday to four years and nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to two counts of lying to a federal officer about making terrorism-related comments.
Authorities first interviewed Alameti in 2018, and he later made pro-Islamic State social media posts.
Prosecutors said he was traveling to Montana by bus on March 15 when a gunman killed 50 people in Christchurch. Alameti, who told an informant that he would “attack random people to avenge the blood,” was arrested April 3 at a Bozeman gun range.