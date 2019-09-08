Disgraced former state senator running for city council seat
CALDWELL — A former Republican state senator who resigned amid a sexual harassment investigation and later pleaded guilty to harassing a 25-year-old female Senate staffer is running for a city council seat in Caldwell.
The Idaho Press reported John McGee on Friday declared his candidacy for the Caldwell City Council in southwestern Idaho.
McGee in a campaign announcement said he’s learned from his mistakes and will be a better public servant. He resigned from the Senate in 2012.
He said members of the Caldwell community encouraged him to run, and if elected to a seat on the council, he will focus on economic development.
McGee is running against incumbent Chuck Stadick, who was elected in 2015, and candidate Evangeline Beechler.
Republican state Sen. Pattie Anne Lodge of Huston has endorsed McGee.
Bar owner admits selling drugs
TACOMA — The owner of a Puyallup bar has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he sold drugs from the establishment.
John Choe ran Johnny’s Bar and Grill. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for western Washington said that early this year he sold cocaine four times to a police informant. He also admitted selling meth, heroin and other drugs. The state suspended the bar’s liquor license in June.
Choe pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The crime can carry a five-year mandatory minimum sentence, but prosecutors have agreed to apply a “safety valve” provision in federal law that allows for lesser sentences for nonviolent drug offenders with little or no criminal history.
Judge Benjamin H. Settle scheduled sentencing for Dec. 16.
Man pleads not guilty in overdose death of Anacortes man
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A man charged with controlled substance homicide after an Anacortes man died of an overdose of counterfeit drugs has pleaded not guilty in Skagit County Superior Court.
The Skagit Valley Herald reported 23-year-old Logan Eby of Friday Harbor entered the plea this week.
Eby is accused of selling the drugs that killed Frank Gray of Anacortes on Feb. 4.
Eby also pleaded not guilty to charges related to the possession and distribution of fentanyl.
Court documents say Gray was trying to stay clean, but that Eby continued to push pills on him.
Eby remains in jail on $250,000 bail.
Montana proposes new rules regulating marijuana testing labs
HELENA, Mont. — Montana health officials are proposing new rules to regulate medical marijuana testing laboratories.
A notice issued Friday by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services said a hearing will be held on the proposed rules on Sept. 26 at its offices in Helena.
The health department drafted the regulations after state lawmakers earlier this year put the agency’s state laboratory in charge of licensing and inspecting the marijuana testing labs.
The proposal would set new rules by which the labs are licensed and accredited and how they operate. Existing licensing and accreditation regulations would be repealed.
State law requires medical marijuana providers to test their products in a licensed lab for quality assurance before they can be sold.
Fish to be poisoned, restocked in Glacier National Park
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. — Officials plan to poison fish to help other fish species repopulate two lakes and a creek in Glacier National Park.
The project in the upper reaches of Camas Creek will attempt to keep native westslope cutthroat trout from breeding with nonnative Yellowstone cutthroat trout.
Park and state wildlife officials plan to use the poison rotenone to remove the nonnative Yellowstone cutthroat from Lake Evangeline, Camas Lake and Camas Creek. They will then restock the lakes and creek with westslope cutthroat and bull trout.
The area will be closed to the public through next spring.
Officials capture Elliott the elk after he befriends hunters
BOISE — An elk named Elliott who befriended archery elk hunters at an Idaho campground has been captured by state officials who are looking for a permanent home for him.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman Evin Oneale told the Idaho Statesman that Elliott was captured last week in central Idaho.
Officials said someone bottle-fed Elliott as a calf earlier this year near the town of Sweet and he became habituated to humans.
Fish and Game captured and relocated Elliott to central Idaho hoping he would join an elk herd in the area, but he instead chose to be with people.
Hunter Trevor Chadwick said Elliott greeted him and other elk hunters at their campsite.