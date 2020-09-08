Grizzly bear attacks 69-year-old man in Montana mountains
BIG SKY, Mont. — A mother grizzly bear with cubs attacked a 69-year-old man in the mountains of southwestern Montana, authorities said Monday.
The victim had been hunting near Flattop Mountain near Big Sky when he called 911 to say he had been attacked by a bear, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said. He was later walked out to a nearby road and waiting ambulance by rescuers and taken to a hospital for injuries to his shoulder and hip.
Officials said the man suspected he had been too close to a site where another hunter had recently harvested an animal, the sheriff’s office said. Grizzly bears are drawn to carcasses of elk and other big game shot by hunters. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said hunters need to remember that bears search for food in the fall and can be protective of their food sources.
6 Oregon and 2 Washington inmates die of COVID-19
ONTARIO, Ore. — Six prisoners in Oregon have now died after testing positive for COVID-19, while two inmates in Washington have died from the disease.
KVAL reported an Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody died on Sunday. He was incarcerated at the Snake River Correctional Institution and died in a local hospital.
He tested positive for COVID-19. He was between 60 and 70 years old. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. This is the sixth AIC to die who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Washington state Department of Corrections reported two inmates have died and 449 have tested positive. The deaths were at the Coyote Ridge Correctional Center.
One staff member in Washington died of the disease and 156 workers tested positive.
Montana meth use increased as coronavirus pandemic hit state
MISSOULA, Mont. — Laboratory results and law enforcement reports indicate methamphetamine use increased in Montana during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic.
Millennium Health reported a 34 percent increase in urine samples testing positive for methamphetamine after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency March 13, the Missoulian reported.
The lab company compared results from Jan. 1 through March 12 with results from March 13 through May 31.
The report authors analyzed more than 500,000 urine samples from various health care settings, although how many were from Montana was unclear.
The samples did not include drug testing done in the workplace or under court order, while many came from testing done by addiction treatment providers.
In Montana’s Yellowstone County, law enforcement tied increased meth use to violent crime.
Cold, wet weather could help tamp down Montana wildfires
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Fire crews hoped to make gains on wildfires that forced evacuations and destroyed structures in central and southern Montana, as a cold front descended Monday with cooler temperatures, rain and high-elevation snow.
The Bridger Foothills Fire burning in timber northeast of Bozeman started Friday and spread across more than 11 square miles over the weekend amid warm and windy conditions.
Rain and snow were forecast for the Bozeman area Monday, with temperatures dipping to around 20 degrees overnight and accumulating snowfall possible.
The fire prompted evacuations when it threatened more than 250 homes in the Bridger Canyon area Sunday. Officials confirmed Monday that some structures had been lost, but the amount of damage was not clear.
Evacuation orders remained in effect.
Man dies in BASE jumping accident at Washington mountain
INDEX, Wash. — The body of a New Jersey man was recovered after he suffered fatal injuries in a BASE jumping accident on a Washington mountain, authorities said.
Witnesses saw two men BASE jump from a cliff on Baring Mountain around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the Everett Herald reported.
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a 23-year-old man was recovered the next day on the mountain about 11 miles southeast of Index.
BASE jumping stands for building, antenna, span and earth — the four common objects from which BASE jumpers launch a descent using parachutes.
Witnesses reported seeing the man, who was not immediately identified, hit the side of the mountain.
A sheriff’s office helicopter pilot later spotted the man’s parachute on the north side of the mountain, but could not immediately locate him.
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said four volunteers with Everett Mountain Rescue were flown by helicopter and dropped off near the location of the parachute. After hours hiking up to the location they found the man’s body.