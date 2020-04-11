Boyfriend of missing Oregon woman sentenced for unrelated crimes
PORTLAND, Ore. — The boyfriend of a North Plains, Ore., woman reported missing in December was sentenced on crimes not specifically related to her disappearance, officials said.
Benjamin Hunter Garland will serve three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use of a credit card and theft for incidents between October and December, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
On Dec. 23, investigators responded to reports that 20-year-old Allyson Joy Watterson was missing near North Plains. Garland said the couple became separated while hiking, but later the sheriff’s office said no evidence indicated they had been hiking, and Watterson was reported missing the next day.
A search ensued, and deputies spotted a truck. Witnesses told them Garland had moved the truck out of sight, and he eventually admitted the vehicle was stolen, authorities said.
On Dec. 17, Garland used someone else’s phone to book a ride-sharing service and, in October, he stole an estimated $700 worth of goods from a store in Hillsboro, prosecutors said.
The search for Watterson was called off after five days in December, then briefly resumed in January. She remains missing.
Lynnwood officials say city employee was fired after arrest in hit-and-run incident
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — An off-duty city employee was fired and arrested after police accused the employee of hitting a pedestrian with a city vehicle in Lynnwood, authorities said.
The city was notified Thursday and confirmed the driver was a Public Works Department employee still in their probationary period and had been with the city since December, Lynnwood public affairs officer Julie Moore said.
The employee was fired after the city learned of the incident, Moore said.
Snohomish County deputies said a vehicle struck a jogger around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, local news media reported.
The driver left the scene believed to be driving under the influence and later called 911 to report they may have hit a pedestrian, deputies said.
The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Human remains linked to 2011 missing person case found in Oregon
SWEET HOME, Ore. — Human remains found near Sweet Home have been tentatively connected to a 2011 missing person case, authorities said.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has said hikers found the remains earlier this month on densely forested Weyerhaeuser property.
The sheriff’s office did not release information about the 2011 case and said no additional information was available, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The agency was alerted to the possible remains Monday. It’s working with the state medical examiner’s office to confirm the dead person’s identity and how he or she died.
The case is one of two involving human remains found recently near Sweet Home.
Montana man, convicted of killing his wife, dies in prison
KALISPELL, Mont. — A Kalispell man who was convicted of killing his wife 40 years ago has died in prison after an extended illness, Department of Corrections officials said.
Jerry Forsyth, 74, died Wednesday. His death was not related to the coronavirus, Montana State Prison spokeswoman Amy Barton said.
Forsyth was tried three times for shooting and killing Karen Forsyth, 31, in December 1979. Prosecutors said he was having an affair and wanted to keep her share of the bowling alley they owned. Forsyth and his friend planned the murder to make it look like a robbery, prosecutors said.
His first trial ended in a conviction that was overturned and his second trial ended in a hung jury. Forsyth was convicted in 1986 and sentenced to 110 years in prison. His most recent parole request was rejected in 2018.
Man charged with attempted murder in Oregon shooting
SALEM, Ore. — A 20-year-old Salem man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting at a northeast Salem apartment complex.
Jonathan Jimenez-Miranda faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon, the Statesman Journal reported. Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, officers were notified about a man who was dropped off at Salem Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.
Marion County Sheriff’s office Sgt. Jeremy Landers said the victim, a 20-year-old man from Salem, is in serious condition.