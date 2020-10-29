Seattle police say person was struck by vehicle at protest
SEATTLE — Police were investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle at a protest in front of the Seattle police West Precinct building late Tuesday.
KOMO-TV reported officers were clearing cars that were blocking traffic to investigate the collision.
Four people were arrested in the protest, including one person who was tagging city property at Spring and Terry streets. Another person arrested was trying to “de-arrest” the suspect who had been arrested.
Authorities said there were no injuries in the collision. Officers issued citations to drivers of vehicles who refuse to leave the area.
Longer transition allowed for$16 billion in contracts at Hanford
RICHLAND — The Department of Energy has announced it will take more time to transition to two new contractors at a decommissioned nuclear site in Washington state.
The new $10 billion central Hanford cleanup contract and the new $6 billion site services contract are now expected to take effect Jan. 24 and last up to 10 years, the Tri-City Herald reported.
The central cleanup contract awarded to Central Plateau Cleanup Co. originally had a 60-day transition period and was to end Dec. 3. The current contract is held by CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co.
The services contract awarded to Hanford Mission Integration Solutions originally had a 120-day transition period and was to end Dec. 14. The current contract is held by Mission Support Alliance.
Department officials said the longer transition is expected to help manage larger numbers of employees switching to new companies while complying with safety guidelines intended to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Central Plateau Cleanup Co. is owned by a team led by Amentum and including Fluor Federal Services and Atkins Nuclear Secured. Hanford Mission Integration Solutions is owned by Leidos, Centerra and Parsons.
The two contractors employ about 1,650 people, officials said.
Police investigating death near Eugene park footbridge
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene police are investigating after finding a person dead under a park footbridge.
The Register-Guard reported the fire department got a call to the footbridge over Amazon Creek near Kincaid Park concerning a fire and an explosion Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Emergency responders discovered the body under the bridge and called police. Police said arson investigators are part of the investigation. No further information was immediately available.
Motor home catches fire near Vancouver waterfront
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A motor home caught fire, sending a plume of smoke into the sky Tuesday afternoon while traveling on Columbia Way along the Vancouver waterfront.
The fire occurred at about 4 p.m. The owner of the motor home, Jill Sage, said she was driving down the road and smelled smoke. She and the other occupants got out of the vehicle before it burst into flames. No one was injured, she said.
Sage, of Vancouver, said she had to move into the motor home during the pandemic because of financial strain. Most of her possessions were inside, she said.
Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 10 minutes, and the cause was not determined at the time, according to a Vancouver Fire Department battalion chief.
Vancouver Public Schools educators protest school staffing cuts
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Public Schools educators were scheduled to gather for a drive-in rally outside the district’s office this evening during the school board meeting in protest of staff reductions.
The district temporarily laid off 447 employees and reduced hours for another 182. The cuts affect bus drivers, secretaries, clerks, food service workers, paraeducators and district security officers. Those protesting said distance-learning models require more staffing to support students and teachers. They urged the school board to overturn the staffing cuts.
Vancouver Association of Education Support Professionals President Barbara Plymate said the group wanted to encourage the school board to “do the right thing and give us our jobs back.” She said employees whose hours were reduced have not seen a reduced work load.
“We’re here, we’re ready and we’re willing to work,” Plymate said. “We just want to do what’s best for our students.”
Hospitals considering sale of hospice nonprofit
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Owners of the nonprofit Hospice of the Northwest are considering a possible sale to for-profit company Bristol Hospice.
Brian Ivie, CEO of Skagit Regional Health, said the two public hospital districts that own the nonprofit received an unsolicited offer from Bristol more than a year ago and are still exploring whether a sale could maintain or improve hospice operations.
“This is truly not a financial decision,” he said, adding that Hospice of the Northwest is “for the most part self-sustaining.”