Idaho Supreme Court rules district does not own boat launch
COEUR D’ALENE — An Idaho Supreme Court ruling has upheld a lower court decision regarding ownership of a launch on Lake Coeur d’Alene.
The Dec. 11 ruling says the Eastside Highway District does not own a park boat launch in Coeur d’Alene’s Boothe Park, the Coeur d’Alene Press reported.
The highway district had appealed a decision establishing a boundary on the park’s east side.
The case has kept alive a debate over who can access the boat launch and whether the district and the public are allowed lake access at the park, district administrators said.
The state Supreme Court affirmed the lower court decision that Gregory and Ellen Delavan own the launch.
The court found that any boundary agreement between the couple and the highway district no longer exists, regardless of whether an agreement existed between the district and previous property owners.
The Supreme Court also ruled the summary judgment granted to the Delavans by the district court must be re-addressed.
The park was established around 1955, when it was conveyed to the Coeur d’Alene Highway District, the precursor to the Eastside Highway District.
Oregon authorities identify human skull as missing man
PORTLAND, Ore. — A human skull found near a highway in Oregon was identified as the remains of an Oregon man who was previously reported missing, officials said.
The remains belonged to Scott Evenson, who would have been 44 years old at the time the remains were found in June 2018, authorities said.
Evenson’s remains were identified using DNA testing, police said.
Evenson was a resident of Myrtle Creek, 193 miles south of Portland, authorities said.
An Oregon Department of Transportation work crew found the skull near an exit ramp on Interstate 5 in Roseburg, about 18 miles north of Myrtle Creek, authorities said.
Search and rescue personnel were unable to find other remains in the area, police said.
Idaho high court sides with family of worker killed
CALDWELL — The Idaho Supreme Court on Friday issued a ruling allowing the family of a Caldwell worker who died on the job to sue the employer for wrongful death.
The Idaho Press reported families were previously only entitled to workers’ compensation claims under state law and could not sue if they received such benefits.
The 4-1 ruling sides with the family of Francisca Gomez, 63, of Parma, who had filed a lawsuit against Crookham Company in Caldwell after the woman’s death at work in January 2016.
Gomez died of injuries after her hair was caught in machinery while cleaning a seed-sorting machine.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued “serious” violations against the company, and the family filed a wrongful death lawsuit after receiving workers’ compensation benefits.
The lawsuit was dismissed by the 3rd District Court and was appealed to the state Supreme Court, which heard the case twice in a highly unusual turn of events.
The court ruled on Friday for the family, whose attorneys argued that an exception can be made when the employer acts with “willful or unprovoked physical aggression.”
Supporters give Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale a building
BILLINGS, Mont. — A company has donated a building to a Montana orchestra.
Jack and Adrea Sukin, and Robert and Sandra Sukin, made the donation to the Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale through their company, Montana Development Co.
Symphony officials expect to renovate the building by March.
Other building tenants, including a salon and a chocolate shop, will remain, providing funds for an endowment or operations budget. Rent accounted for 1.5 percent of the symphony’s $1 million 2019 budget.
The building dates to 1924. A formal appraisal is planned, the Billings Gazette reported.
Invasive Asian giant hornet found in Washington
SEATTLE — Officials are warning about the Asian giant hornet, a new invasive species found in Washington state that can pack a powerful sting and be a threat to honeybees.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture said the bug was found in early December in Blaine, near the Canadian border.
The state’s agriculture and health officials are now warning people in the area to be on the lookout and avoid the hornets, which are typically 1.5 inches long with large yellow heads.
The species is not usually interested in humans or animals but may sting if they or their ground nests are disturbed or threatened.
The health department said humans should take preventative measures by covering food and garbage and also avoid swatting at the hornets.
Winter is dormant season for the bugs, which are more often seen from July through October.