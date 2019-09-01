Idaho school district to investigate malware attack source
NAMPA — An Idaho school district has distributed some unaffected computers to employees following a department-wide cyberattack.
The Idaho Press reported Friday that a malware attack hit the Nampa School District on Aug. 21, leading to a network shutdown and loss of internet access at all schools.
Technology specialists said some laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots were distributed last week and they are working on changing passwords and re-imaging affected devices.
Officials said there are plans to provide usable devices to the more than 1,000 employees across the district before providing them to students.
Officials said they are looking into how much it will cost to restore the whole system.
An investigation is ongoing into the source of the attack.
Man charged after apartment car crash severely injures woman
YAKIMA — A Washington man has been charged with vehicular assault after authorities say he crashed into an apartment, injuring a woman living there.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported 18-year-old Alejandro Rosario Brambila was charged this week after his car hit a curb and went through the Yakima apartment wall, trapping a 55-year-old woman underneath.
Authorities said the woman was taken to the hospital and transferred to a Seattle medical center with a deep gash and one of her legs almost severed.
Authorities said a passenger in the car told police Brambila was racing another car at the time of the crash.
Police said Brambila had watery, red eyes and smelled of alcohol.
Brambila is free on bail and arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 9 in Yakima County Superior Court.
Officer who fatally shot teen in Vancouver, Wash., cleared
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County prosecutor says a Vancouver police officer acted lawfully when he fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in February.
The Columbian reported Police Cpl. Roger Evans shot Clayton Joseph while responding to calls about a domestic violence assault at an apartment complex Feb. 19.
Clark County Prosecutor Tony Golik wrote in his report that Evans clearly stated in an interview with detectives that the moment he fired his gun, he believed Joseph was an adult man who’d just threatened people with a knife, and that he was about to be stabbed himself.
Golik wrote that physical evidence supported what Evans said.
Police said Joseph’s older brother had assaulted someone and that the younger Joseph confronted people with a knife because they called police.
Evans said the teen refused his order to drop the knife and lunged at him before Evans fired.
Cannabis company starts pot waste program
SEATTLE — A Washington cannabis company has offered to collect and properly dispose of any waste from other marijuana stores.
Local news media reported Thursday that Canna Culture Shop began the pot waste program early this week to help reduce the effect marijuana waste has on the environment.
Owner Maryam Mirnateghi said the program is meant to keep cannabis packaging from ending up on the streets or in waterways.
Mirnateghi said the industry is expected to produce more than 1 billion pieces of cannabis packaging annually starting in 2020.