Teen shot on Tacoma street Monday dies
TACOMA — A teenager shot on a Tacoma street earlier this week has died.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 18-year-old Chase Seibold, of Tacoma, and said he died of a shotgun wound to the face, the News Tribune reported.
Seibold’s 35-year-old uncle was also shot but is expected to survive.
Pierce County prosecutors have charged Wesley Armstead with attempted murder, two counts of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with Monday’s shooting. Armstead pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1 million bail.
The charges are expected to be amended because the teen died.
Police said they do not believe Armstead knew Seibold or his uncle, and that the shooting was something of a misunderstanding after Armstead thought they were yelling at him.
Two arrested in fatal stabbing at motel near Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities say a 44-year-old Lake Stevens man died after he was stabbed in the neck at a motel south of Everett.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said deputies and medics responded around 2 a.m. Friday to a Motel 6. The Herald reported the man was found dead at the scene.
Witnesses told deputies that they saw two men get in a vehicle and leave. O’Keefe said law enforcement found the vehicle around 3 a.m. on Interstate 5 and pulled it over.
Detectives interviewed a 26-year-old Lynnwood man and a 22-year-old Everett man and booked them into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of murder.
The relationship between the two men and the man who was stabbed is unknown but O’Keefe said investigators do not believe it was a random attack.
Montana commission approves forest conservation easement
KALISPELL, Mont. — The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has signed off on a conservation easement protecting about 35 square miles of forestlands.
The state Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks plans to acquire the Kootenai Forestlands conservation easement near Libby with funding from the U.S. Forest Service Forest Legacy Program and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the Daily Inter Lake reported Friday. The easement is appraised at more than $8 million.
The commission earlier this month also endorsed the department’s plan to negotiate for a proposed conservation easement near the Lost Trail National Wildlife Refuge near Marion.
The easement is planned on about 11 square miles of timberland along the refuge’s southern border.
St. Alphonsus employee facing wire fraud charges
BOISE — A southwestern Idaho woman is denying charges she stole $1 million from St. Alphonsus Health System.
Lois Soito, 60, of Horseshoe Bend, pleaded not guilty Thursday to 10 counts of wire fraud in U.S. District Court. A federal grand jury indicted Soito last week. Authorities said Soito worked for the company for 22 years.
Officials said that Soito in 2005 started defrauding her employer by keeping checks for herself rather than depositing them in the appropriate St. Alphonsus Health System account.
Authorities in court documents said they are seeking the forfeiture of Soito’s house in Horseshoe Bend and 40 acres of adjacent grazing land she owns.
Soito’s attorney, Edward Dindinger, on Friday said he couldn’t comment on details of the case.