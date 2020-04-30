Sixteen employees test positive for virus at Foster Farms
KELSO, Wash. — The results of a second round of employee COVID-19 testing Monday at Foster Farms in southwestern Washington has revealed six new cases, and a seventh was found through a healthcare provider, county health officials said Wednesday.
A total of 16 employees at the Kelso poultry processing facility have now tested positive for the coronavirus, Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team spokesman Ralph Herrera said. He said 121 employees were tested at the facility Monday, and officials are still waiting for results from three tests, the (Longview) Daily News reported.
Herrera said officials are working with Foster Farms on next steps and will discuss the test results with them early today. Foster Farms employs approximately 600 people in Kelso.
Man arrested in strangulation death of Seattle woman
SEATTLE — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Seattle woman whose body was found in a car that was involved in a train wreck in Kent. Kent police said detectives quickly realized her injuries weren’t from the crash.
On Tuesday, her ex-boyfriend, a 37-year-old Tukwila man, was booked jail on investigation of homicide, court and jail records show. He was expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday, the Seattle Times reported.
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Destinie Gates-Jackson and determined she died from asphyxia from strangulation at about 2 a.m. April 22.
Kent Assistant Police Chief Jarod Kasner said a witness called 911 at 3 a.m. April 22 and reported a car had collided with a train. The witness said the car stopped briefly but then drove off, Kasner said. Police officers found the vehicle nearby and began CPR on the woman but she was declared dead at the scene.
Police arrest man for armed robberies tied to Facebook Marketplace
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have arrested a 19-year-old Portland man in connection with armed robberies that happened during meetings arranged through Facebook Marketplace.
Jarone Walker Jr. is accused of carrying out four robberies using a handgun to threaten seven victims, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Three robberies happened earlier in April, and the first robbery happened Sept. 29. Several of the robberies happened during meetings arranged through Facebook Marketplace to buy or sell property, police said.
Walker was arrested Friday at his home, and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
Vancouver, Wash., officers shoot man who refused commands
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police say three of their officers shot someone who refused commands to drop sharpened objects he was holding on Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a call about two people fighting in central Vancouver, police said on Twitter.
When they arrived, officers found one person unconscious lying on the ground and the other person refused officers’ commands to drop “sharpened objects” he was holding, police said.
Three officers fired at the person.
No officers were injured. The condition of the person shot wasn’t released.
Boyfriend arrested in boy’s death
YAKIMA — A woman’s boyfriend was arrested after her 1-year-old boy’s death was ruled a homicide in Yakima, authorities said.
An autopsy performed by the King County medical examiner showed Alexander Lynch on Monday suffered multiple skull fractures from blunt-force trauma, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
Yakima Police officers responded to a report of an injured child at an apartment Monday before 2 a.m. where they found the boyfriend performing CPR on the child, who was not breathing and was cold to the touch, Capt. Jay Seely said. The toddler was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.
The mother and her boyfriend were the only other people in the West Valley apartment at the time, Seely said. Their identities were not disclosed.
Police report one person dead in possible drive-by park shooting
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a possible drive-by shooting left a man dead outside a community park in Washington state, authorities said.
Federal Way police officers were called to a shooting Tuesday in a Westway neighborhood around 9 p.m., KOMO-TV reported.
Officers found a man in his 20s with an apparent gunshot wound at a community park about 25 miles south of Seattle, police said.
Emergency crews attempted life-saving maneuvers on the man, but he was declared dead at the scene, authorities said.
Investigators believe the shots came from a vehicle driving by the park. There is no known motive for the shooting.