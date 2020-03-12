Investigation begins after bodies of Washington woman, child are found
OLYMPIA — The bodies of a woman and child were found by hikers in a wooded area in Washington, sparking a homicide investigation, authorities said.
An initial investigation by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office ruled the deaths as suspicious, but authorities do not believe it was a murder-suicide, local news media reported Tuesday.
The bodies were discovered around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday about 3 miles south of Puget, Wash., Lt. Ray Brady said. Neither body was identified.
An investigation into where the potential crime occurred is ongoing.
“It’s too early in the investigation for us to tell if the crime actually occurred here at this location or if it occurred elsewhere and they were dumped here,” Brady said.
Montana chase ends with homicide suspect in custody
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two women were killed and a man was shot near the western Montana town of Stevensville, and the suspect was arrested after a chase that ended in a crash in a yard in Missoula, Ravalli County officials said.
Sheriff Steve Holton said his office is investigating Tuesday’s shooting as a domestic violence incident, and there is evidence the suspect was under the influence of drugs.
The injured man gave officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, and a Montana Highway Patrol trooper spotted the black Camaro on U.S. Highway 93 in Lolo at about 7 p.m., Holton said. Troopers put out spike strips, but the driver avoided them.
The suspect was arrested at about 8 p.m. and was booked into the Ravalli County jail on suspicion of deliberate homicide, assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment.
New law: Idaho license plates good for 10 years
BOISE — Idaho motorists will have three additional years, before having to replace a vehicle’s physical license plates.
Republican Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday signed into law legislation extending from seven to 10 years how long the metal license plates are valid.
Currently, plates must be replaced after seven years regardless of their condition. The cost to replace the physical plates on a passenger vehicle is $7.50.
Officials said the change will result in a drop of 285,000 plates produced in the first year and a drop of 125,000 plates produced annually after that.
Port Orchard, Wash., police officer strikes pedestrian
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A Port Orchard police officer on Tuesday struck a pedestrian who was walking near the intersection of Sidney Avenue and Tremont Street.
The Kitsap Sun reported the pedestrian, a woman, was evaluated by South Kitsap Fire and Rescue medics and was not seriously injured, said Port Orchard Police Department Assistant Chief Dale Schuster.
Schuster said the officer had his emergency lights activated and was driving to a call. The incident was reported at 12:11 p.m.
Schuster declined to immediately identify the officer, but said he was a long-time employee of the department.
The Washington State Patrol confirmed it is investigating the crash and referred comment to the department.
Police arrest Tacoma man in death of his roommate
TACOMA — Police arrested a 30-year-old man on Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of a 61-year-old woman in an apartment in the 1800 block of South 82nd Street in Tacoma.
Police were called before 4 p.m. to a disturbance in which they found the victim with fatal injuries. Officers called medics, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tacoma Police Department.
A neighbor told officers they had seen a man around 30 years of age wearing tan pants and no shirt leaving the apartment before police arrived. Officers found the man behind the apartment building and took him into custody without incident, police said.
Police said the victim and suspect lived at the apartment together, but the nature of their relationship was not immediately known.
Officers find woman charged with child sex crimes dead in her cell
ALBANY, Ore. — An Albany woman who pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen sex crimes involving an underage person has been found dead in her jail cell, authorities said.
The Albany Democrat Herald reported in late February, 40-year-old Tina Ketcham was charged in Linn County Circuit Court with seven sex crimes. On Monday, the number increased to 15.
Ketcham was arraigned on an indictment for six counts of rape, two counts of sex abuse and other sex crimes. She pleaded not guilty and was scheduled for a jury trial in April.
The crimes allegedly occurred between 2015 and 2020, and Ketcham knew the victim.
On Wednesday, Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said while performing hourly security checks at 5:10 a.m., corrections deputies found Ketcham dead in an apparent suicide.